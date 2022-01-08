US Women’s Open Adds Main Sponsor, Almost Doubles Purse to $ 10 Million for 2022 | Golf News and Tour Information





The US Womens Open is adding a presenting partner that will see the USGA nearly double the amount of championship winnings to $ 10 million in 2022, the association said on Friday.

ProMedica became the very first presenting sponsor of a USGA Championship. This will allow the governing body to increase the championship’s overall earnings by $ 4.5 million, a few million less than the $ 12.5 million the association gave away at the Men’s US Open. However, USGA CEO Mike Whan said the stock market will grow to $ 11 million and then $ 12 million over the next five years.

“Love our story,” Whan said at the New York press conference, where the news was announced. “But let’s not be afraid to do some history, too.”

The story is well and truly done. The purse is the largest in women’s golf, and the winner of the US Womens Open in June at Pine Needles will earn $ 1.8 million, making her the richest salary in women’s golf.

“Three athletes won over $ 1.8 million in 2021 [on the LPGA Tour]”said Whan.” Next year if you have the chance to raise this [trophy] Sunday at Pine Needles, you’ll win $ 1.8 million that week. This is the kind of change that I think will not only be lasting for the person doing it, but also lasting for the 6 year old, 9 year old, 13 year old kid dreaming of raising this thing and realizing that his dream is different today than it was yesterday. “

Prior to taking on the role of CEO of the USGA, Whan spent 11 years as the Commissioner of the LPGA. Mollie Marcoux Samaan took over for Whan in 2021 and didn’t hesitate to highlight her role in this important moment in women’s golf.

“The stakes are so much higher, the impact is so much greater. I don’t think you can stress how important something like this is,” said Marcoux Samaan. “I want to thank Mike. I don’t think there is anyone who has been a greater defender. Hell will go down in history as one of the greatest defenders of women’s golf and truly of the sport. feminine.”

Marcoux Samaan’s words are a reminder of how important it is to make money: it’s not just a time for women’s golf, it’s a statement about women’s sport and how female athletes can. be rewarded. Juli Inkster, who won $ 315,000 in 1999 for her first US Women’s Open victory, joked that the cash prize is so good now she’ll keep trying to win a US Women’s Open for a few more. decades.

It’s a big step for women’s sports around the world, Inkster said. They rent their own cars, travel, they work very hard. And sometimes you just feel like you’re not being rewarded for your hard work. ProMedica gives these ladies the chance to play for big bucks as well as the USGA Championship. It will make or break their year, their life.

The announcement wasn’t just about the cash prize, however. Additionally, the USGA has announced future hosting sites. John Bodenhamer, director of the USGA championships, said a conversation with Nick Price, a member of the USGA executive committee, served as a catalyst for the choice of these venues. Nick looked at me and said something that became a star for us. He said: ‘John, it’s important where the players win their US Open. Men and women.'”

With that in mind, the US Women’s Open venues for the next two and a half decades are remarkable courses with a rich history of major men’s championships. The USGA will bring the US Womens Open to the Riviera Country Club in 2026, Inverness Club in 2027, Pinehurst No. 2 in 2029, Interlachen Country Club in 2030, and Oakland Hills Country Club in 2031 and 2042. At Pinehurst in 2029, the USGA will play the men’s and women’s championships two consecutive weeks as in 2014, where Martin Kaymer won the men’s US Open, followed immediately by Michelle Wie West who won the US Women’s Open the following week.

Here is a list of all announced US Women’s Open venues:

2022: Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club

2023: Pebble Beach Golf Links

2024: Lancaster Country Club

2026: The Riviera Country Club

2028: Oakmont Country Club

2029: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club

2030: Interlachen Country Club

2031: Oakland Hills Country Club

2038: Oakmont Country Club

2042: Oakland Hills Country Club

While this has been a proud day for women’s golf, it hasn’t come without the question that will continue to be asked in women’s sports: When will women win as much as men? The men played for a purse of $ 12.5 million in 2021, and that number is set to rise.

The only way to get to those kinds of levels is to have monster increases, not regular increases, ”Whan said. “We were really proud to be part of a monster raise. Once you’ve made a monster raise, it’s like hitting a really good flop: once you’ve done it once, you can do it again. Once you’ve taken one monster step and learned what one monster step is, you can expect to take another.

