Madison Chock and Evan Bates lead US championships





Redondo Beach’s Madison Chock and her partner Evan Bates clocked a national record 91.94 points for their sultry rhythmic dance on Friday, placing first after the opening round of the US Figure Skating Championships in Nashville. Double Olympians in pairs, they finished eighth in 2014 and ninth in 2018, they will skate for their third national title on Saturday in the free dance part of the competition.

The US Figure Skating Championships are not Olympic events, but the results of the event will weigh heavily on the selection committee who will allocate places. The United States can send three ice dance teams, two pairs, three women’s singles skaters and three men’s singles skaters to the Beijing Games next month.

Bates, who competed in the 2010 Olympics with then-partner Emily Samuelson, teamed up with Chock on Friday to deliver an accurate and entertaining program to a mix of Billie Eilish music. Their elevators were secure and breathtaking. It was such a pleasure to play. I loved every second, Chock said in a TV interview.

Defending champions Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, who finished fourth at the 2018 Olympics, made several small mistakes and placed second with 89.39 points. I feel a little confused, Hubbell said of his error on a twizzle, a one-foot, multi-spin ice dancer performed while moving on the ice. Lots of errors that usually don’t happen.

Caroline Green and Michael Parsons were third with 80.85 points.

The women’s competition was scheduled to end Friday night at Bridgestone Arena with the free skate. Earlier on Friday, Alysa Liu, who was favorite to win her third US women’s figure skating title and a spot on the Beijing Olympic team, withdrew from the event because she had tested positive for COVID -19. She plans to ask the selection committee to be allocated an Olympic spot, an option available to skaters who cannot compete at the U.S. Championships.

Elliott signaled from a distance.

