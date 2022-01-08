Britain needs a bold 21st century Brunel to pave the way for net zero





On the Bristol side of the Clifton Suspension Bridge in England, there is a plaque displaying the design of this remarkable structure by 25-year-old Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

In 1831, the bridge across the Avon Gorge was 202 meters long and 76 meters above the Avon River, making it the longest bridge in the world. It still represents a feat of astonishing design and architecture today.

For that, of course, we should thank Brunel, a brilliant civil engineer and pioneer, recognized as one of the greatest figures of the Industrial Revolution. His shipyards, railroads, steamships, tunnels and bridges changed public transport and engineering. His ideas also revolutionized the British economy and brought wealth to other countries when it was exported.

People pass swans on the banks of the River Avon on December 9, 2021 in Stratford upon Avon, England. Getty Images

Last October, when the Boris Johnsons government announced the Net Zero Strategy Building Back Greener, I happened to visit Clifton to meet my family. It’s easy to criticize Mr. Johnson and his tenacious philanthropy. Often his all-out optimism appears to be a mask for a lack of thought and detail, another photo opportunity, and an excuse for more show-offs.

As Prime Minister, he often paid tribute to Victorian ancestors such as Brunel. He likes to say that we need to revive that boldness and courage again. They showed what they could achieve. Although Brunel made a mistake or not all of his projects were successful, they were ready to try and ready to try again. At Brunel, people were ready to support someone who was too young and unproven.

It is clear that Mr. Johnson is right. Something similar must happen again if we are to secure a sustainable society, one that continues to develop and thrive while adapting to the demands of climate change.

The problem is that all we have now is words, empty rhetoric. What we are calling out is a 21st century Brunel breed that will pave the way. Worse, you run the risk of getting stuck in a no-action situation, doing nothing and wasting valuable time.

There is a warning sign. In the UK, some on the right of the Conservatives hold net zero as the next battleground after Brexit. This is another example of state intervention that we think we could do without. However, we can’t because this is about the future of humanity, not the EU.

The Cop26 was neither a fiery victory nor a failure. The widely agreed goal among countries to reach net zero degrees by 2050 and limit global warming to 1.5C this century remains valid. But this requires leadership, focus and determination. None of them are plentiful.

Over the past few decades, the UK has shifted to a service economy, but not enough to provide services.

Instead, it was becoming a distraction, at least in England. They were grappling with skyrocketing energy prices in the gasoline, gas and electricity sectors. Addressing short-term issues risks obscuring what we really need to pay attention to: the long-term, essential shift away from fossil fuels.

The disturbing nature of the transition that oil, gas, and coal stakeholders can force into a recession is that we don’t have the means to achieve our goals. Definitely not one of 1.5C.

while you are here

Under the Paris Agreement of 2015, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) set a target of 1.5 degrees Celsius as the first country in the Gulf under the Paris Agreement, which passed the baton to the UK as the host of the next climate summit. In preparation for the Cop26, Johnson went a step further and commanded a cavalry charge with several announcements and plans. He couldn’t help but brag to see another daring blonde General Custer, still churning, once again climbed into the saddle.

Last year the UK burned more fossil fuels than clean, says Carbon Brief. Although wind turbines appear to be ubiquitous, the divergence’s contribution has decreased by 15% as a result of the lighter winds, and is probably itself a result of the warmer temperatures. Nuclear power has also declined by 10%, a legacy of having tired, aging reactors.

While wind turbines appear to be popping up everywhere, their contribution to clean fuels has decreased by 15% due to weaker winds, possibly due to higher temperatures in themselves. PA wire

The government has created a green housing subsidy scheme to encourage the installation of energy-efficient heat pumps in homes. Under the Net Zero strategy, new gas boilers will be banned by 2035. The goal was to convert 600,000 households. The tally was only 47,500. Likewise, what has been called job creators has also failed to deliver.

This is very embarrassing and unfortunately goes directly into the hands with electric cars being prohibitively expensive and lack of charging points, along with other steps like ending sales of new diesel and petrol cars by 2030. of critics.

The Climate Change Committee, which advises the UK government, pointed out last month that agriculture, which accounts for 10% of total UK emissions, is a hole in decarbonisation. We eat too much meat and dairy and not enough plant foods. But if he is to lead us on the road to net zero, Mr. Johnson will need to come up with a strong agricultural plan. Again, begging us to throw away the steak is manna for the other side. A prime minister known for liking to raid refrigerators late at night told us to throw away the cheese? Fantastic.

Likewise, there is no firm policy to reduce flights or introduce clean air. Traffic has decreased due to the epidemic, but will increase again once it’s over.

Britain’s tax system should be overhauled to reflect the drive towards net zero, fossil fuel subsidies should end, imports and exports should be subject to stricter green standards, carbon taxes should be levied on imports, Foreign aid must be restored to its original level. It has lowered 0.7% of its GDP to its previous level to finance developing countries and persuade them to become greener. These and more are recommendations of the Climate Change Committee.

Low tide at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Reuters

The problem is that all of them will provoke the march and encourage further attacks by the Conservative right. The UK still chairs Cop26 and won’t sit down until Egypt grabs the mantle of Cop27 to be held in Sharm El Sheikh in November. So, I was in a strange position led by a general. The general takes damage when attacking and takes damage otherwise. After losing authority in recent weeks and relying on Labor to vote through his policies, Prime Minister Johnson is afraid of stinging and stabbing his party. At the same time, his administration must lead the world by example.

To be fair, leaders in other countries are struggling to impose themselves in relation to net zero. Nevertheless, as John Gummer, Chair of the Climate Change Committee, said, this year is very important for climate action in the UK and internationally. At home, we have to talk to a net-zero strategy and act urgently.

“Globally, the UK must continue to encourage stronger action on climate and insist on rapid emission reductions and stronger adaptation through all diplomatic channels. The ultimate success of the Glasgow Climate Accord is not the words on the page, but the climate being avoided. It is measured as risk.

More works featuring Chris Blackhurst

Here comes Brunel. Rather than hitting indefinitely on numbers and goals, Prime Minister Johnson should lead the revolution. One of his other great ideologies was leveling up that led him to victory. He has the opportunity to transform the UK into a renewable energy supplier, a producer of equipment and technology for net zero energy.

Over the past few decades, the UK has shifted to a service economy, but there are not enough services to keep people in post-industrial North and Central from being adequately employed. Pay attention after industrialization. Reindustrialize, reinvent manufacturing and engineering, but now become a manufacturer generating machinery for wind, solar, hydro, geothermal and ethanol. One example: The tide flowing along the west coast from Solway Firth to Severn Estuary could supply 20% of the UK’s total electricity demand, if used properly. That plan and a different plan are what people like Brunel do today.

When it comes to net zero, the UK has to tell the story, as Gummer said. Wanted: A new Brunel to show you the way.

Posted on: Jan 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2022/01/07/the-uk-needs-a-bold-21st-century-brunel-to-pave-the-way-for-net-zero/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos