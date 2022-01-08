US Marshals Raid Madison County Home Searching for Fleeing Fugitive | News





There were moments of tension in Madison County on Friday morning when the US Marshals and the Madison County SWAT team arrested a wanted fugitive.

The WAAY 31 cameras were the only ones present as federal agents negotiated with the man they were hunting. Norman Fischer was later identified by law enforcement as the fugitive at the center of Friday’s operation. Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said Fischer barricaded himself inside a house on Byrd Drive and refused to come out.

Federal agents have asked the county SWAT team to respond at the scene.

Fischer has a long criminal record in Alabama, according to the WAAY 31 court documents reviewed. Officers had a federal warrant against Fischer for not appearing in court. He was initially charged with a gun-related crime and faces nearly 20 years in prison.

Neighbors took cover as officers surrounded the trailer.

I love it. Get them off the streets, ”neighbor Pennie Gates told WAAY 31 at the scene. “We have kids in this neighborhood and we don’t want our kids to cycle near this house.

After throwing chemical agents into the house, Fisher and another man inside peacefully gave up. The other man also had arrest warrants for his arrest, so the two men were taken to jail.

Everyone comes home safe and sound, “Turner said.” We pulled a bad guy off the streets. Hopefully he will do his time and that his community will be rid of this subject that is causing harm in his neighborhood. “

It is not known if Fisher will face additional charges after the Friday standoff.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.waaytv.com/news/u-s-marshals-raid-madison-county-home-looking-for-fugitive-on-the-run/article_5651a070-6ffd-11ec-b63f-7be1d6a9a964.html

