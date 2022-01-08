Alysa Liu withdraws from US figure skating championships





Alysa Liu, who was favorites to win her third U.S. women’s figure skating title and secure a spot on the Beijing Olympic team, withdrew from the national championships in Nashville on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, announced US Figure Skating.

Liu, an extraordinary jumper as a young teenager, became the youngest woman to win the U.S. women’s title when she won it in 2019 at the age of 13. She repeated her championship title in 2020 but finished fourth in last year’s competition.

Liu, who lives in Richmond, Calif., And trains in Colorado Springs, became eligible to compete in the Olympics when she turned 16 last summer. She placed third after the short program, the first phase of the women’s competition, with 71.42 points. Mariah Bell is the leader with 75.55 points, followed by Karen Chen with 74.55 points. The women’s event will end on Friday evening with the free skate.

Skaters who are unable to compete in the US Championships for medical reasons can apply for Olympic spots provided they can later prove their physical fitness. Figure skating championships are not the same as Olympic trials: a selection committee will consider skaters’ performances in national and international events over the past year to decide who will compete in Beijing.

Michelle Kwan was unable to participate in the 2006 national championships, but successfully applied to be included in the squad for the Turin Games. However, a hip injury later led her to retire and she was replaced by Emily Hughes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/olympics/story/2022-01-07/alysa-liu-withdraws-from-u-s-figure-skating-championships-after-positive-covid-test The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]mpany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos