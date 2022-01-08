The top 1% of UK households are each worth at least 3.6 million | money





New official statistics show that the wealthiest 1% of the UK’s wealthiest 1% households each have at least 3.6 million people.

At the other end, the poorest 10% of households have fewer than 15,400 people, and nearly half have more debt than assets, according to figures released Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This means that the gap between the rich and the poor is the widest in more than a decade. ONS reported that the income inequality gap, measured by the Gini coefficient, has steadily increased to 36.3%, the highest level since 2010.

A Gini coefficient of 0% indicates perfect equality where all people are equal, and 100% indicates complete inequality in which one person owns all wealth.

ONS says the gap between the wealthiest people in society and the rest of the population has widened further over the past decade. The richest 10% of households owned 43% of the UK’s total wealth in recent years. By comparison, the bottom 50% had only 9%.

There are approximately 27.8 million households in the UK. The UK has 263,000 people in the top 1%.

ONS figures released on Friday cover the fiscal year through the end of March 2020, and economists predict that the gap between the rich and the poor will widen during the pandemic as the wealthy have already benefited from the soaring stock market. said there is

More than 258,000 Britons became millionaires last year, according to a survey by investment bank Credit Suisse, bringing the UK’s total population to 2.5 million.

Robert Palmer, executive director of the lobby group Tax Justice UK, said: “It was clear before the pandemic that wealth inequality was entrenched. Since the coronavirus hit, the rich have seen an increase in wealth, while those with less have struggled.

graph

Resolution Foundation researcher Krishan Shah said: With limited financial resources to protect against economic shocks, the poorest families are undoubtedly at the worst of the epidemic. Policy makers must help those most impacted build financial resilience ahead of future shocks.

The median average household wealth across the UK was 302,500, a marginal increase over the previous year. But the report starkly revealed the gaps between the old and the young, the South and the North, and the white and other races.

For households with heads 55 or older and still working, the average household wealth was $553,400. According to ONS, the group’s wealth is 25 times greater than that of those aged 16-24.

Median household wealth in the southeast is 503,400, an increase of 43% since 2006, adjusted for inflation. The median wealth in the northeast of England was 168,500, the ONS said was lower than it was in 2006.

Arun Advani, assistant professor of economics at Warwicks University, said the data showed stark differences between different ethnic groups. A household with a white reference to the household is four times more likely to own more than 500,000 people than a black HRP household, he said.

Advani also said that ONS data is likely to significantly underestimate the share of wealth going to the wealthiest households because the data do not include business assets and very wealthy people tend not to respond to such surveys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2022/jan/07/richest-uk-households-worth-at-least-36m-each The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos