2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results





Full scores and results of the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships in Nashville

Women Gold: Mariah Bell 216.25 Silver: Karen Chen 213.85 Bronze: Isabeau Levito 210.754. Gabriella Izzo 188.115. Lindsay Thorngren 186.386. Audrey Shin 180,587. Kate Wang 178.208. Hanna Harrell 175.669. Starr Andrews 173.0410. Gracie Gold 171.9211. Jill Heiner 171.5412. Sierra Venetta 164.2413. Rena Ikenishi 158.6914. Wren Warne-Jacobsen 143.39WD. Amber GlennWD. Alysa liu

Short Pairs Program 1. Ashley Cain-Gribble / Timothy LeDuc 79.392. Jessica Calalang / Brian Johnson 77.483. Audrey Lu / Micha Mitrofanov 68,114. Emily Chan / Spencer Howe 61.945. Kate Finster / Matej Silecky 54.686. Katie McBeath / Nathan Bartholomay 50.117. Valentina Plazas / Maximiliano Fernandez 49,808. Sydney Cooke / Keyton 44.28WD bearing. Alexa Knierim / Brandon Frazier

Rhythmic dance 1. Madison Chock / Evan Bates 91.942. Madison Hubbell / Zachary Donohue 89.393. Caroline Green / Michael Parsons 80.854. Kaitlin Hawayek / Jean-Luc Baker 79.395. Christina Carreira / Anthony Ponomarenko 77.906. Emily Bratti / Ian Somerville 76,707. Katarina Wolfkostin / Jeffrey Chen 75.288. Eva Pate / Logan Goodbye 73.069. Lorraine McNamara / Anton Spiridonov 73.0410. Molly Cesanek / Yehor Yehorov 70.0711. Raffaella Koncius / Alexey Shchepetov 52.6312. Livvy Shilling / Ryan ODonnell 50.9013. Cayla Cottrell / Uladzislau Palkhouski 49.8214. Cara Murphy / Joshua Levitt 40.49WD. Avonley Nguyen / Grigory Smirnov

