



Drivers must exercise caution on the roads tonight as ice warnings cover half the country and temperatures drop to minus 4 degrees Celsius.

Two yellow weather warnings for ice are in effect until midnight on Friday, warning drivers of “potentially challenging conditions.”

Drivers should be prepared for an icy Friday night. Credit: PA

It’s going to be a chilly weekend for most Brits as temperatures plummet.Credit: Geoff Robinson

Ice weather warnings are in effect for most UKCredit: Met Offices.

The Meteorological Agency says Britons should be prepared for a frozen Friday night before the chilly weekend arrives.

The forecaster has warned that ice cubes will form on some untreated roads, pavements and bike lanes. This means that accidents and injuries are more likely.

“The surface will be cold and wet until early evening, with early winter showers to the north and rain, sleet and hilly snow further south,” the Meteorological Administration said.

“Slightly clear weather can cause ice to form after midnight, especially for evening commuters, before temperatures rise.

“Warning areas highlight areas that are considered most likely to see ice.”

As the cold weekend approaches, Scotland, Northern England, the Midlands, Yorkshire and Northern Ireland are expected to be the areas most affected by sub-zero waves.

Meteorologist Richard Miles said: “The past few days and Christmas will be colder than usual.

“We are going to enter a period when temperatures drop significantly.”

The British woke up this morning at -4C and many schools north of the border had to be closed due to snow-covered routes making travel impossible.

And it has been claimed that this weekend’s cold will go with waves of “thunder” in coastal areas from Friday.

Thunderstorms are bizarre phenomena similar to thunderstorms, but instead of heavy rain, it snows.

White objects up to 10 centimeters tall can fall on high ground this weekend, and “muddy” snow can freeze, creating dangerous patches of ice on roads elsewhere.

It’s been a chilly week already, and Wednesday was the coldest night of the winter, with temperatures dropping to minus 8 degrees Celsius.

The weekend weather is expected to remain volatile with weak spells as the swirling low pressure region brings volatile weather conditions to the UK.

The Atlantic Weather Front is set to bring massive downpours after a cold wave from a blizzard hits.

Liverpool and Manchester can get drenched with up to 5 millimeters of rain per hour on Saturday, with the first torrential downpours more likely across the country.

And meteorologists expect intermittent rain on Sunday, before rain and snow hit parts of the UK.

The Meteorological Department confirmed early on Thursday that temperatures in Topcliff, North Yorkshire could drop to minus 8 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest night ever in the UK.

Moving forward, the UK should see more stability from next Wednesday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said, “The temperature is generally normal, but there is a risk that it will be colder at night due to frost and fog in the area.

“Rain, drizzle and stronger winds are likely further north and temperatures are near-average or slightly higher.

“Confidence declines during this period, but it is likely to return to a more generally unstable condition across the UK, with the West and Northwest expected to continue to see some of the wettest and windiest weather we’ve seen.

“The temperature is likely to remain average.”

The UK Meteorological Agency’s 10-day Weather Trends report tells you what to expect when it snows in the UK.

