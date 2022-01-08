snowstorm blankets northeastern US as millions face disruptive winter conditions | Weather in the United States





Winter weather in the United States is wreaking havoc from coast to coast, with more than 90 million people affected by potentially dangerous weather from Thursday to Friday.

More than 2,300 flights were canceled in the United States on Friday morning. Schools and offices in the northeast were closed by a severe nighttime snowstorm, if not just the Omicron coronavirus outbreak, and parts of the northwest were under avalanche warning.

Barely gigantic delays on Virginia’s east coast I-95 thoroughfare were cleared earlier this week due to weather and crashes, a stack of more than 20 cars in more stormy weather conditions stranded drivers for hours in Kentucky.

Tens of millions of people across the country have been affected by dangerous weather conditions in the past 24 hours, ABC News reported, as 37 states faced winter weather warnings on Thursday evening.

A person rides a bicycle on a cleared road in New York City. Photograph: Deccio Serrano / NurPhoto / REX / Shutterstock

In New England and the greater northeastern region, the National Weather Service (NWS) predicted that a rapid snowstorm would cause disruptive snowfall for the end of the week, with 4 to 8 inches falling in parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

New York City received a quick dump of snow overnight, with New Yorkers waking up early Friday to the sound of snow plows for the first time this winter, followed by blue bird skies and sunshine over the freshly swept landscape. dusted.

Public schools in Boston and Washington DC reported days of snow on Friday, while federal offices in the DC area closed during the winter. In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont closed state executive offices to the public and residents were advised to stay in their homes.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency due to the winter storm.

We urge all New Jerseyans to stay off the road, stay informed and stay safe, Murphy wrote on Twitter.

A postman uses a cart to deliver mail in the snow in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. Photograph: Peter Pereira / AP

Further south, a huge pile of vehicles assaulted the snow-capped Western Kentucky Parkway on Thursday, where drivers barely moved, if at all, for four to five hours. The known injuries were minor, police told CNN.

Across the country in the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies, the NWS has warned of heavy mountain snowfall and gusty winds after a period of very active and wintry weather in the region.

Additional snowfall of up to 1 to 2 feet is possible across the high terrain, exacerbating already growing concerns about avalanches, the NWS wrote.

In addition to flight cancellations, 931 other services were delayed on Friday morning, according to FlightAware.com.

Massive cancellations have been disrupting the airline industry for weeks due to Covid-related staff shortages and inclement weather.

