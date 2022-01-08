Drag Race: Britain vs. World Cast: The Queen of Rumors Competition





If this is true we are in one of the best seasons

After Wanting, Wishing, Wanting, and Waiting, our first international All-Star season will air on BBC Three and iPlayer in February, titled RuPaul’s Drag Race: England vs. the World. Much of the information surrounding the UK versus the world remains secret. It will be hosted by Ru and will be judged by Michelle, Alan and Graham, all we know is that they were filmed in the same location as Drag Race UK season 3. Guest judges have yet to be revealed, but there are rumors about the cast, with a drag race detective monitoring the queen’s social media and seeing who was quiet in the month it was filmed. So at this stage all the rumors are, so take it with a pinch of salt. But here are the nine queens known to have been cast in Drag Race: UK Versus World.

Baga Chipz – Drag Race UK Season 1

Baga Chipz is one of Drag Race UK’s biggest exports. He has appeared in several shows, especially since he finished third in Season 1 of 2019. Baga is a huge fan favorite and will be performing at UK Versus World with laughs and an iconic acting challenge.

Blu Hydrangea – Drag Race UK Season 1

Irish icon Blu Hydrangea is known for her dirty humor and breathtaking makeup skills. Her great looks and her ability to actually go for a challenge put Blu into the top 5 of Drag Race UK season 1.

Cheryl Hole – Drag Race UK Season 1

Cheryl Hole became a big fan of Drag Race UK season 1 and finished the show in 4th place. She can lip sync more than anyone, and her sense of humor and playful personality keep her busy even after the season is over.

Janey Jack – Drag Race Holland Season 1

Janey Jack finished runners-up in Season 1 of the Drag Race Holland and told the Gay Times at the time that she was quick to “hungry for an all-star”. If rumors about the Drag Race: UK Versus The World cast are true, she might have a chance.

Jimbo – Canadian Drag Race Season 1

Jimbo spent his time being totally robbed and sleeping in Season 1 of Drag Race in Canada and finishing fourth. She has a great sense of humor and prefers a totally unique yet trendy style. If these cast rumors are confirmed, we hope she can dominate the cast of Drag Race: UK Versus World.

Jujube – Season 2, All-Stars 1 and All-Stars 5

No one is more competitive than Daejubi. She is the only queen to have participated in three seasons of the drag race, and she can be in the top three every time. She is a strong competitor. And will the time to appear in Drag Race: UK Versus World finally take her crown? If the rumors are true, the queen should be very afraid.

Lemon – Canadian Drag Race Season 1

come through! Lemon made his own icon in Season 1 of Drag Race in Canada, finishing fifth. However, thanks to her post-mortem successes, such as reading the lyrics of Millie B Soph Aspin Send live and her iconic and timeless straight-up rapstress poetry in Priyanka’s Come Through, the legend has cemented its fan-favorite. If the rumors are true, we are being treated.

Monique Hart – Season 1o and All-Stars 4

Monique, who gives us an oh-oh-oh-oh sensation and makes us all feel the brown cow surprise, was at the heart of both Season 10 and All Stars 5. She’s a fan favorite for a reason!

Pangina Heals – co-hosted by Drag Race Thailand

Now, if these rumors are true, then Pangina Heals, co-host of Seasons 1 and 2 of Drag Race Thailand, will be the first contender for the All-Star season who has never participated in Drag Race’s regular season. exciting!

