Citigroup to lay off US workers who refuse Covid-19 vaccine





Citigroup will lay off its U.S. employees at the end of January if they haven’t been vaccinated or received an exemption, a person briefed on the matter says, adopting one of the toughest policies among the big banks on Wall Street .

The bank said in October it would require staff in the United States to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of their employment, and set a January 14 deadline for employees to report whether they have been vaccinated. or have received a medical or religious examination. exemption or other exceptions permitted by local law.

At Citi, employees who have not been vaccinated will be placed on unpaid leave for the remainder of the month and fired on Jan.31, the person said. News of the bank’s deadline was first reported by Bloomberg News.

The move comes as a federal vaccine or testing mandate for large employers is under legal review, as the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on policy from the Biden administration on Friday.

More than 90 percent of employees at Citi, which has about 65,000 employees in the United States, are vaccinated, and the bank’s management expects this to increase as the deadline approaches.

Citi’s vaccination policy is strict compared to its peers. Other banks such as JPMorgan Chase have left the door open to make the jab mandatory, but have yet to do so. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs require staff to be vaccinated to enter their offices.

President Joe Biden announced last year that companies with 100 or more employees should ensure all staff are vaccinated or tested negative every week. That mandate is being challenged in court by a group of Republican governors and business groups, and met with skepticism from members of the conservative majority on the Supreme Court on Friday.

The Supreme Court hearing focused on whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a federal agency responsible for workplace safety, had the legal power to impose such a broad mandate. It seeks to do this as an immediate emergency rule rather than through a formal rule-making process, which could take months.

The mandate is due to go into effect on Monday, although Osha said he would give companies an extra month to put in place a testing regime for unvaccinated workers.

Judges could rule as early as this weekend on whether to suspend the mandate as legal challenges unfold in lower courts.

While the three members of the liberal wing of the tribunal on Friday expressed varying degrees of support for the mandate amid rising Covid-19 cases, its conservative majority of six members seemed less convinced, wondering if the mandate was too broad. and whether Osha was the competent authority to issue general rules for employers.

Wall Street banks, which have been among the biggest back-to-office champions, are among many companies that have seen their efforts to get staff back to work in person hampered by the rapid spread of the highly transferable variant of Omicron. .

Citi asked office workers who do not need to be in the office to support critical business operations to work from home “during the first weeks of the new year.” He took a slightly more relaxed approach than peers like Goldman, bringing in staff but with a greater degree of flexibility and providing more days to work from home.

Citi management explained how they hope a more flexible approach can be advantageous for recruiting into a war for talent on Wall Street.

The vast majority of Americans with workplace vaccination warrants have complied. For employers who introduced mandates, the share of workers vaccinated climbed 20 percentage points to around 90 percent, according to a White House report in October.

