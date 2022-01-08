It could be an act of war for Russia to cut underwater cables, the British defense minister said.





The British Army chief of staff has warned that Russia’s submarine activity is threatening underwater cables critical to communications systems around the world.

Admiral Tony Radakin added that the submarine cables carrying Internet data are the world’s real information systems and any attempt to damage them could be considered an act of war.

In his first interview after taking on the role, Sir Tony, former commander of the Royal Navy, told The Times that over the past two decades, Russian submarines and underwater activity have grown phenomenally.

Russia has increased its ability to threaten and potentially misuse submarine cables.

He said it meant Moscow could take risks and potentially exploit the world real-world information system, the submarine cable that connects the world.

The Navy has been tracking Russian submarine activity as a collision between HMS Northumberland and a Russian submarine has sparked speculation about cable mapping activity.

The December 2020 Clash was filmed by the Channel 5 documentary crew working on the TV series Warship: Life At Sea.

In his interview, Sir Tony also said that Britain needs to develop hypersonic missiles to keep up with its military competition.

He highlighted Russia’s hypersonic and long-range missile capabilities as a threat and Britain’s comparative capabilities as a weakness. We said (with them) that we should have.

Sir Tony also said he had briefed ministers on Britain’s military options if Russia invaded Ukraine, but provided no further information.

Whereas Defense Secretary Ben Wallace had previously said that it would be very unlikely that the UK would send troops in the event of an invasion, The Times said a cyberattack could be an option.

Meetings between Moscow, the US and NATO are scheduled for next week amid tensions sparked by Russia’s military build-up at the Ukrainian border, but NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance must prepare for a possible diplomatic failure.

Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Friday urged Russia to stop malicious activity against Ukraine.

