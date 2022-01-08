US Women’s Open heads to epic set of golf courses, doubling the money





By: Dylan Dethier January 7, 2022

The US Women’s Open will head to some of the biggest golf venues, including Pebble Beach in 2023.

New sponsor. New money. New golf courses.

Great things are happening with the US Women’s Open.

The premier event in women’s golf indisputably becomes the first after the USGA unveiled its plans at a presentation in New York on Friday.

First, that sponsor: ProMedica, a nonprofit health and wellness organization, becomes the main sponsor, making the USWO the first USGA championship to have one on board. ProMedica is getting involved with the stated goal of using the USWO platform to generate money for its Impact Fund, which hopes to raise $ 1 billion (!) Over eight years to strategically invest in individual health and community.

With a presenting sponsor, the size of the scholarship increases, not just a token increase: this year the scholarship will grow from $ 5.5 million to $ 10 million. Over the next five years, the USGA says that will grow to $ 12 million. For comparison, the 2021 Men’s US Open had a total purse of $ 12.5 million.

For over 75 years, the US Womens Open has been the one every little girl in every country of the world has dreamed of winning, ”said USGA CEO (and former LPGA Commissioner) Mike Whan in a press release. “This partnership with ProMedica allows us to significantly develop the championship in every respect, from its purpose to its purse, including the venues that host the event.” He added that the announcement was “just the start” of the event.

Let’s come to those lessons, then. The USGA has unveiled a list of bucket list-level sites for the USWO for the next decade (and beyond!). The 2026 event will take place at Riviera, the beloved annual host of the Genesis Invitational. The 2027 Championship will go to the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, site of the 2021 Solheim Cup. In 2029, they will head to Pinehurst # 2 in combination with the Men’s US Open, which will be held on the same course this year. -the.

Two beloved Midwestern venues to host championships in 2030 (Interlachen in Edina, Minn.) And 2031 (Oakland Hills in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan)

And these are just the new courses. We will forgive you if you do not have an encyclopedic knowledge of the previously announced USGA venues, and as far as the US Women’s Open is concerned, these include places like Pebble Beach, Oakmont and Merion as well as courses under – esteemed like Lancaster CC and Erin. Hills. Check out the upcoming slate:

US Women’s Open Future Host Course

2022 Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club

Pebble Beach Golf Links 2023

2024 Lancaster Country Club

2025 Erin Hills

2026 The Riviera Country Club

Inverness Club 2027

2028, 2038 Oakmont Country Club

2029 Pinehurst Resort & Country Club

2030 Interlachen Country Club

2031, 2042 Oakland Hills Country Club

2034, 2046 Golf de Merion

Wow !

For good measure, let’s also launch the next men’s US Opens. The USGA is going places. And they take us with them.

Course for future hosts of the men’s US Open

2022 The Country Club

2023 Los Angeles Country Club

2024 Pinehurst No. 2

2025 Oakmont Country Club

2026 Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

2027 Pebble Beach Golf Links

2029 Pinehurst No. 2

2030 Golf de Merion

2034 Oakmont Country Club

2035 Pinehurst No. 2

2041 Pinehurst No. 2

2042 Oakmont Country Club

2047 Pinehurst No. 2

2049 Oakmont Country Club

Golf de Merion 2050

