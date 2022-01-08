Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. JCVI experts say a fourth coronavirus vaccine will not be needed

Amid growing evidence that the Omicron strain is much milder than the previous strain, government scientific advisers say there is currently no need for a fourth coronavirus vaccine.

On Friday night, the Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) announced that Booster Zab continues to provide a high level of protection against serious diseases of Omicron in the elderly, including the most vulnerable adults. Read the full story.

2. Louise Minchin: The stalker’s threat was so blatant that my husband couldn’t read it.

Louise Minchin said the threats sent by her stalker were so blatant that her husband couldn’t read them. A former BBC breakfast host spoke for the first time about the ordeal that nearly left her job. Read the full story.

3. Once the sexual abuse case is resolved, the Queen will be asked to help pay for the charges against Prince Andrews.

The Telegraph understands that the Queen will be asked to fund a potential settlement that the Duke of York will pay the accuser.

Compensation options for Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who the Duke accused of sexually abusing her at the age of 17, have not been excluded from the legal team as she faces the prospect of a uncovered and potentially damaging trial . Read the full story.

4. Boris Johnson’s personal assistant accused of hosting another unlockable garden party

It was revealed Friday that the official running Boris Johnson’s private office had arranged a garden party for violating the rules of the May 2020 closure.

The three sources told The Telegraph that Martin Reynolds’ personal chief of staff had sent an email invitation to a Downing Street garden meeting. Read the full story.

5. Premier League stars who reject coronavirus vaccine could be banned from play

Premier League footballers who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID are effectively banned from some matches following a rule change promoted by the Ministry of Culture.

Under current rules, elite sportsmen who are ruthless returning to the UK from abroad can break the mandatory 10-day self-quarantine to attend training or compete in competitions. Read the full story.

