UK Weather: Flood Alerts Issue as Country Faces Wet and Winter Weekend | UK News





Several flood warnings have been issued as Britain enters a wet and winter weekend.

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for parts of Scotland and southern England and Wales on Friday night, with up to 11 cm (4.3 inches) of snow expected in some areas.

And the threat continues across Scotland, especially where there is a high probability of ice patches.

The Bureau of Meteorology says deep cyclones in northwest England are bringing hillside snow and heavy rain to many areas.

The UK’s Environment Agency has issued nine flood warnings, meaning flooding is possible. Also, Wales has five alarms and Scotland has no alarms.

One of the UK alerts includes areas of Barnstaple, Braunton, Ilfracombe and Combe Martin off the North Devon coast.

The Exmoor Rivers, Lower River Soar in Leicestershire, Mid Bristol Avon region and Middle Exe region are also on alert, along with the confluence of River Clyst and Culm and its tributaries River Duddon, Crake and Mill Beck, and Severn Vyrnwy. and West Somerset Stream

The UK Meteorological Agency forecast said the UK was expecting “early rain, occasional heavy rain, then clear to the east and finally clear in East Anglia and southeast England in the late afternoon”.

The forecast adds: “There will be some early hill snow in the north. Brighter, colder days with strong windy showers, winter over the hills and blowing from the west. It will be windy and brisk.”

Image: Snow fell in parts of Scotland on Friday.

The NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) has published some unusual advice to “walk like a penguin” in icy conditions to avoid injury.

Health officials are urging people to bend their knees loosely, extend their feet slightly, extend arms to the side, walk on flat feet (short gait), and place the center of gravity on their feet to avoid falling.

Linda de Caestecker, director of public health at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “It may seem silly to walk or waddle like a penguin, but in the context of the winter conditions we are seeing today. In penguins know best.

“If you find yourself in an icy situation, penguin pose is a really effective way to get moving without falling.”

On Saturday, strong winds and rain will spread eastward in parts, and temporary snow will fall in the northern hills. Sunny spells and strong showers will follow with hail, thunder and hilly snow. It will be milder than today, but you may not feel it. pic.twitter.com/Vohphhsv91

— Sky News Weather (@SkyNewsWeather) January 7, 2022

Temperatures in Scotland are expected to range between 6 degrees Celsius (43 degrees Fahrenheit) and 8 degrees Celsius (46 degrees Fahrenheit), and it’s cold with strong westerly winds.

Highest temperatures in the south of England are expected to reach around 10C (50F) or 11C (52F) and northern England around 7C (44F) or 8C (46F).

By Sunday afternoon, the weather in Scotland is expected to be mostly dry and sunny, with temperatures expected to be between 4C (40F) and 7C (44F).

The UK forecast for Sunday is mostly dry and sunny with occasional showers in the West.

The east end is expected to remain dry as it rains eastward from Monday.

