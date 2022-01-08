UK Snow Forecast: Arctic eruption advances -6C ice temperature and ‘snow day’.





The UK is set to record more sub-zero temperatures over the weekend, with up to 15 centimeters of snow expected in Scotland over the next few days. A few centimeters of snow can fall in the northwest of England.

The UK is expected to snow in the next few days (

Image: PA)

The UK is expected to record cooler temperatures over the weekend, while Scotland is expected to see several days of snow, with up to 15 centimeters of rain.

The UK has been affected by Arctic storms in the past few days and the daytime temperatures this weekend won’t be as cold as before, but the mercury is set to plummet at night.

Early on Saturday, Christopher Blanchett of the BBC Forecast said: “There is a potential for ice cubes almost everywhere, and temperatures can easily drop below freezing under clear skies, and rural areas in the northeast will probably drop to minus 6 degrees.

Maps from WXCharts show up to 15 centimeters of snow in northern and western Scotland going forward, and several centimeters of snow in southern Scotland and North West England.

AccuWeather forecaster Jason Nicholls told Express.co.uk:

According to the snow chart, up to 15 cm can fall in Scotland over the weekend.

Another front will spread showers south across the UK on Monday night and Tuesday. It may snow again in the Scottish Highlands on Monday night. The rest of next week looks dry with high pressure control.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also warned of icy conditions and people to be careful on the roads in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Be aware if you’re out by car or bike as it was quite cold until Friday night, with a fairly sharp frost, and showers in the afternoon and evening that could lead to some ice conditions.” Says forecaster Alex Deakin.

“For a wet start with clouds and rain for the weekend, the skies begin to brighten as they tend to move away very quickly from western Scotland and Northern Ireland in most cases. Occasionally heavy snow falls along high routes across Scotland. That’s clear.”

It is expected to be cold at night as people are instructed to be careful on the road (

video:

Dad)

In the UK, heavy rain is expected during the day before it re-ices on Saturday night.

Mr Deakin said: “There will be quite a bit of rain from the south. Some areas will have a lighter color, and it will rain from west to east during the day. There will be some lively gusts of wind. It will be very heavy, especially along the south. There could be strong winds, it will be sunny in the west but mostly rain in the afternoon but snow in the hills and mountains of western Scotland.

UK forecast for the next 5 days today:

Early rain A little early hill snow to the north. Brighter, colder weather brings heavy, heavy showers, and hilly winters continue in the west. There is a lot of wind and the wind is blowing.

Tonight:

Heavy showers continue, mainly in the north and west. Occasionally strong showers occur, hail falls everywhere, and it winters over the hills. It is especially windy in the southwest.

Sunday:

Early showers in the West are gradually limited to parts of northern England until late afternoon. Otherwise it is sunny and mostly dry in the south and east. wind mitigation.

Monday-Wednesday Outlook:

Monday’s easterly rain, the southeast remains dry. It will clear from the northwest on Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be foggy overnight. Clouds and strong showers in the north.

