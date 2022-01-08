Mariah Bell wins title at U.S. Figure Skating Championships





The ninth time was the charm of Mariah Bell, who won her first US figure skating championship on her ninth attempt at the senior level. Bell, at 25 the oldest United States champion since 26-year-old Beatrix Loughran won in 1927, nearly nabbed a berth at the Beijing Olympics next month with an exciting free skate that completed a scan of the two competition segments.

Bell, who trains at Great Park Ice in Irvine with coaches Rafael Arutyunyan and former US competitor Adam Rippon, finished with a total of 216.25 points, compared to 213.85 for Karen Chen. She was overcome with emotion, hugging Rippon and punching or elbowing his supporters at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

I’m 25, so it’s not like I’m old. In skating, it sort of is the case, Bell said after the medal ceremony. Showing that age is just a number is part of what keeps me going.

There is a lot to be said for the experience. You can exploit that and really use it to your advantage in competitions.

Early Isabeau Levito, 14, finished third with 210.75 points. The New Jersey resident is too young to compete in the Olympics, but she achieved her goal of being a medalist and positioned herself to be a factor in 2026.

The women’s event was hit hard when two-time champion Alysa Liu, who was third after the short program, pulled out because she tested positive for COVID-19. She plans to present a petition to the selection committee for an Olympic place. Amber Glenn, who was second in 2021 but ranked 14th after the short program, also withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19. Bradie Tennell, the 2021 champion, retired a few days ago with a foot injury. The members of the women’s team will be announced on Saturday.

Bell sympathized with Liu and said she expects Liu to be selected for the Beijing squad. This variant is really serious and people catch it left and right, Bell said. It’s unfortunate that she couldn’t make the long program, but she has a great season to support her so I don’t think Shell has a problem.

Mariah Bell performs at the US figure skating championships on Friday.

(Mark Zaleski / Associated Press)

COVID-19 also affected the event in pairs, with Brandon Frazier withdrawing from competition a few days ago due to a positive COVID test.

Chen said she learned that Lius’ test was positive when Liu failed to show up for training on Friday morning. I gave myself 10 minutes to completely panic about it, Chen said, adding that she was then able to pull herself together and focus on her next performance.

Bell had a one point lead over Chen after the short program. Bell extended that lead with a moving performance to the kd langs version of Hallelujah, music that Bell had used two years ago.

Bell got a negative execution score (a deduction from a base element value) once, on a triple lutz-double axel streak, she improvised to avoid repeating a double jump in a loop. Chen scored negative on his opening double axel-triple toe loop, a triple lutz and a triple imperfect-double toe loop. Bell scored 70.71 points for elements performed in its long program and 69.99 points for its program components, for 140.70 points. Chen got 70.28 points and 69.02 points for 139.30 points.

It wasn’t a perfect skate. I was really fighting for a lot of time, said Bell, but I fought for every point, and the crowd was so amazing. I’m really looking forward to taking this and figuring out how I can make things a little bit stronger before the sequel.

In reality, the Americans have a slim chance of winning a singles medal in Beijing because their young Russian rivals are so easily able to do quadruple jumps. But America’s ice dancers could vie for two medals, expectations that were heightened when Madison Chock of Redondo Beach and her partner Evan Bates secured a national record of 91.94 points on Friday for their sultry rhythmic dance. They can win their third national title on Saturday, in free dance.

Chock and Bates danced to eighth place at the 2014 Olympics and finished ninth in 2018; Bates also teamed up with Emily Samuelson to finish 11th in 2010. Defending US champions Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue were second with 89.39 points after an unusually wobbly schedule.

Chock and Bates were spellbinding with a Billie Eilish medley, displaying remarkable unison and stunning lift. We love the program, said Chock. It’s very inspiring for us and fun for us to skate it every time we practice it.

Hubbell and Donohue, three-time United States champions who placed fourth at the 2018 Olympics, were stunned by their missteps. Zach and I are a little disappointed today, said Hubbell, who didn’t do enough spins on a twizzle, one-foot, multi-spin turn done while moving across the ice.

They will have a chance to catch up on Saturday. U.S. figure skating officials should carefully swaddle them and each competitor in bubble wrap to ensure they have a healthy weekend and, for those heading to the Olympics, to give them the best chance of success. skate well in Beijing.

Elliott signaled from a distance.

