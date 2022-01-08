Requiring PCR testing of quarantine funds could fail legal tests, UK officials said | health policy





Government lawyers said the legal challenge to getting low-wage people to undergo confirmatory PCR testing for financial aid during quarantine is likely to succeed.

Legal advice circulated within the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) is understood to be a warning of the risks of a challenge under the equality law.

The advice is that every challenge has a 50-70% chance of success. If low-wage people still have to be tested to get $500 for assistance during quarantine, it could be argued that the move to abolish confirmatory PCR Covid testing for everyone could put the socio-economic lower classes at a disadvantage.

If an individual requires a confirmatory PCR to access the TTSP, the risk of a successful challenge based on equality and rationality is moderate to 50-70% or greater. [test-and-trace support] Pay, advice says.

This is because it disproportionately affects individuals from low-income backgrounds. [lateral flow tests] It is difficult to argue that from a public health and fraud standpoint, if it is deemed sufficient to require that all individuals legally self-quarantine, they should do so. [need a PCR test to] You can access TTSP.

A move was announced this week to repeal confirmatory PCR testing for asymptomatic individuals who test positive for self-reported lateral flow this week. The exception is low-wage people who want to apply for coronavirus assistance payments, which must be verified because of the risk of fraudulent applications.

It also announced this week that the PCR requirement for travelers arriving in the UK will be repealed. Health Minister Sajid Javid objected as it could delay detection of new variants entering the UK.

The Guardian revealed this week that UKHSA chief Jenny Harries has raised concerns that changes to the UK’s Covid testing regime could put low-wage workers at a disadvantage.

In a note before Christmas, she highlighted the greater risk of false negatives for low-income people who have to go to test centers to make sure they have received 500 Covid test and follow-up assistance payments.

Harries wrote: Giving up confirmatory PCR during a period of high prevalence means that people are most likely to get false negatives and are therefore more likely to get ill and die later due to hospitalization. A lower socioeconomic group with a higher risk of an underlying health condition as an additional risk factor.

The government has made changes to ease pressure on PCR test systems and allow people to begin quarantine periods earlier, in part while the number of Covid cases is at unprecedented levels.

However, health authorities have also raised concerns that confirmatory PCR is counterproductive because of the risk of false negatives.

Some experts have previously emphasized that there is still a reasonable chance of contracting the coronavirus if there is a positive lateral flow and a person misses a positive result about one in twenty if PCR is negative.

It is understood that the data prepared for Javid this month includes an estimate that about 9,000 of the 195,000 confirmatory PCR tests conducted in November in the UK are false negatives. After a positive lateral flow result out of a total of 20,000 negatives, 45% of all negative PCR results were false.

In Wales, child support is paid for self-reported tests without confirmatory PCR.

It’s difficult to quantify the number of people affected, but the House Library estimates that around 370,000 grants have been issued through November.

This means that, based on previous data, there are likely around 1 million applications completed, as the success rate is estimated to be around one-third.

The number of payments is likely to have increased significantly during the recent wave of Covid-19.

UKHSA declined to comment on the leaked advice.

