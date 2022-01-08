Mariah Bell wins US figure skating title for the Olympics





Mariah Bell is the oldest US figure skating champion since 1927. Next month, she is expected to become the oldest US Olympic singles skater since 1928.

Bell, 25, won her first national title in her ninth appearance, winning the final competition before the announcement of the three-woman Olympic squad on Saturday.

Bell, a former silver and bronze medalist from the United States, had the best short program and free skate, totaling 216.25 points in Nashville. She is almost certainly going to her first Olympics and should be joined by Karen Chen, a 2018 Olympian who finished second, 2.4 behind.

I’m going to cry, Bell said on NBC as her eyes filled with tears. This is something that I have been working on for a very long time.

NATIONAL FIGURE SKATING: Broadcast schedule | Full results

The third place could go to the double national champion Alysa Liu, the best American in the world rankings.

Liu tested positive for coronavirus and retired earlier on Friday after a short schedule for third place on Thursday. Liu was due to apply for a spot on the team, which will be decided later on Friday night by a selection committee reviewing years of results.

Isabeau Levitot won bronze in her senior national championship debut. At 14, she is too young for the Olympics. Gracie Gold, a returning 2014 Olympian who was a surprisingly strong sixth on the court, was 10th overall.

Whoever the selection committee chooses, they show up at the Olympics watching a currently favorite Russian three-woman team to win the medals.

Bell persevered.

She was second at the 2012 U.S. Junior Championships at age 15, then posted a best sixth place in three senior national championship appearances before changing coaches and moving from Colorado to California.

Bell flourished under the guidance of coach Rafael Arutunian and with training partners including Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon and Ashley Wagner. His breakthrough was a finalist at Skate America 2016, two months after the change of coach.

I’m starting to realize my own potential, she said that day. I am very excited for the future.

Bell made it to the 2018 U.S. Championships third among Americans hoping for a spot on the three-woman PyeongChang Olympic team. But she finished fifth at these national championships and was second substitute for these Winter Games.

At this age, most skaters who miss the Olympics hang up their skates. Bell endured and added retired Rippon to his coaching staff (similar to Bell, Rippon competed in his first Olympics in his ninth senior national championship).

I love skating, Bell said on Friday when asked to hold on. I’ve been through a lot with it. I just had so much support.

Bells had the best result at three world championships, ninth in her last appearance in 2019. Since then, she has had the best performances of her career. She won silver at the 2020 national championships, with an emotional free skate, and gold at the 2020 Skate America (normally an international event, but limited to almost all Americans due to the pandemic).

Bell ranks eighth in the world this season among expected skaters on the Olympic field.

I hate it, but I love it when people talk about age, ”Bell said last season. I would never use my age as an excuse. There is no reason for me to be 24 to make anything more difficult. I should be more in tune with my body and understand better.

Chen, 22, is set to become the first U.S. singles skater to compete in back-to-back Olympics since Sasha Cohenin 2002 and 2006.

Chen, after finishing 11th at PyeongChang, has considered retiring next season due to injury. She returned, balancing training and competing with Cornell’s classes until the pandemic. Now she is concentrating on skating but plans to return to school later this year.

Chens cap feather: a pair of fourth places at the world championships (2017 and 2021).

Bell and Chen have competed in the national championships ranked second and third among senior US women this season. Liu was ranked first and fifth in the world in excluding additional Russians who will not compete in the Olympics, one of the main reasons her petition may be successful.

Liu, who in 2019 became the youngest senior U.S. champion in history at age 13, has had triple Axels and quadruple jumps, but none properly in the past two seasons.

Amber Glenn, the No.4 U.S. woman this fall, withdrew after testing positive for coronavirus in the morning after an approximate short program for 14th place. Glenn said she competed when she was ill.

Also on Friday, Madison Chock and Evan Batest stopped rhythmic dancing. More information on this competition here.

The national championships continue on Saturday with the men’s short program, pairs free skate and free dance.

