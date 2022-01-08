UK government adviser advises against fourth vaccination





A UK government adviser does not recommend a fourth dose for nursing home residents and people over the age of 80, as data shows that the third dose provides lasting protection against hospital admissions.

DANICA KIRKA AP

January 8, 2022 at 1:10 PM

2 min read

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email this article

LONDON — UK government advisers do not recommend a fourth dose for nursing home residents and people over the age of 80, as data shows that the third dose provides lasting protection against hospital admissions.

Data collected by the UK Health Security Agency shows that for people over the age of 65, the protection against hospitalization remains around 90% three months after the third dose.

As a result, Friday’s Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization recommended that governments do not currently need to provide a fourth or second booster dose to vulnerable people. Instead, governments should focus on providing tertiary immunizations to as many people as possible to enhance protection against highly contagious strains of omicrons.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of the committee, said current data show that the additional dose continues to provide a high level of protection against serious disease. For this reason, the Commission will continue to review, but has concluded that it is not necessary to introduce a second booster dose immediately.

The UK is racing to offer additional injections to adults across the country after studies have shown that two doses are not enough to protect people from omicrons. This strain has led to a surge in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the UK more than doubled from two weeks ago to 18,454 on Thursday.

The growing absence of staff in British hospitals has forced the military to provide support to doctors and nurses already at risk.

According to NHS England, more than 39,000 staff at UK hospitals were closed on 2 January for COVID-19 related reasons, up 59% from the previous week.

The Health Service Journal, a respected trade publication, says it can employ 120,000 people across the nation’s health services, including mental health trusts and other sectors.

Follow the AP coverage of the coronavirus pandemic: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/uk-govt-advisers-recommended-4th-vaccine-dose-82148615 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos