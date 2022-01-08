US to spend $ 10 billion to boost small business





The United States plans to distribute $ 10 billion to help start-ups access capital in a bid to jumpstart businesses in underprivileged communities and spur a broader economic recovery from the pandemic.

The state’s Small Business Credit Initiative will direct funds to states, territories and tribal governments for programs that provide venture capital or encourage private lenders to provide loans to small businesses. The program revives a policy put in place after the 2007-2009 recession, when banks cut their lending to small businesses.

The $ 10 billion is more than six times the cost of the previous program, in part because the administration and Congress wanted to devote funds to disadvantaged groups, said Adair Morse, deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury Department responsible for access to capital. Groups include racial minorities, rural communities and veterans, according to program guidelines.

The money comes from the $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus assistance program passed by Congress last March. The Treasury Department expects disbursements to begin in the first quarter of 2022. States and other recipients have the flexibility to design their program offerings as they see fit, within parameters set by the Department of Treasury. Treasure.

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R., Mo.) said federal programs already in operation should be used to target small businesses that may have difficulty raising capital. Photo: Sarah Silbiger / Associated Press

The deployment comes as other parts of President Bidens’ small business agenda stall amid wider uncertainty over the fate of his spending plan for health, education and control programs against climate change.

Meanwhile, the White House faces pressure from some Democratic allies to show progress in addressing issues of racial injustice and wealth inequality. The goal of the program is to create a business sector that doesn’t leave people with great ideas and entrepreneurial energy behind because of where they want to start a business or what color their skin is or whatever. another unacceptable hurdle, said Gene Sperling, Mr. Biden’s senior adviser.

Some Republicans countered that the $ 10 billion program was unnecessary, given that more than $ 1,000 billion in federal funding has already been spent on small businesses during the pandemic.

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R., Mo.), the highest-ranking member of the House Small Business Committee, said existing federal programs should be used to target small businesses that may have difficulty accessing capital. The programs are there, he says. It is about raising awareness among businesses.

A Treasury Department official said funds from the state’s Small Business Credit Initiative are not intended to fill the revenue holes caused by the pandemic, but rather to help small businesses find sources capital to support their recovery and long-term growth.

Racial justice movements after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020 and the government’s response to the pandemic have sparked a renewed national dialogue on the ability of very small minority-owned businesses to access capital. These companies have expressed concerns about difficulties accessing the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which has provided pandemic assistance to small businesses in the form of forgivable loans.

An analysis of census tract data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland found that P3 loans in 2020 were not being received proportionately by businesses in low- and moderate-income areas. Businesses located in predominantly Black, Hispanic, Native American, or Native Alaskan regions also received fewer P3s on average, according to the research.

The Treasury Department expects the first disbursements under the state’s Small Business Credit Initiative to be made in the first quarter of this year. Photo: Samuel Corum / Bloomberg News

More generally, Federal Reserve survey data found that small minority-owned businesses are less likely than white-owned businesses to receive all the financing they seek.

The state’s Small Business Credit Initiative will initially set aside $ 1.5 billion for businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged people. An additional $ 500 million has been set aside for companies with fewer than 10 employees.

Holly Hunt, who manages the Georgias State Small Business Credit Initiative, said her state plans to use its planned allocation of $ 200 million to expand the loan programs it has launched in conjunction with banks and lenders. communities during the previous version of the program and to start a new business. -program of fixed assets.

Ms Hunt said the venture capital program would help launch young companies with the money they need to finance their growth without going into debt. She also hopes the funding can increase the number of private lenders participating in state programs, especially to serve rural and sparsely populated areas.

I would love to see one in every county if I could, she said, referring to lender programs. I won’t stop until I highlight each county on my little Georgia map.

