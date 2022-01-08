UK, country to pass 150,000 Covid deaths first in Europe, shame shows | covid





Government statistics show that more than 150,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the UK since the pandemic began.

The UK became the seventh country to cross the milestone on Saturday, behind the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.

An additional 313 people died, a total of 15057 people died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

However, separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show 174,000 registered deaths in the UK, where the coronavirus is mentioned in the death certificate.

In the past seven days, the death toll stood at 1,271, up 38% from the previous week.

An additional 146,390 Covid cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the total since the outbreak of the pandemic to 14,333,794.

According to official statistics, 1,227,288 people tested positive in the last 7 days alone, an increase of more than 10% compared to the previous week.

In January, the UK became the first country in Europe to surpass 100,000 deaths.

The latest outbreak of the virus, led by the Omicron strain, hasn’t increased deaths as quickly as previous outbreaks, but hospitals are increasingly under pressure as hospitalizations and Covid-related staff absences increase.

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson argued that Britain could once again overcome the biggest coronavirus in history without shutting the US down. However, the prime minister has admitted that parts of the NHS will be temporarily overwhelmed.

The UK currently has plan b restrictions that include mandatory face masks in most public indoor spaces and recommendations to work from home where possible, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are introducing stronger measures, including socializing and events I did.

Across the UK, 18,454 people were hospitalized for the coronavirus on Thursday, according to government statistics, an increase of 40 per cent per week and the highest since February 18.

