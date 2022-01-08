COVID-19 has caused ‘terrible damage’ to the UK, Boris Johnson said as the coronavirus death toll crosses 150,000.





The UK was the first country in Europe to cross a dismal milestone, reports Sam Holder.

The UK Prime Minister said the coronavirus has done “terrible damage” to the country as the UK passed the grim milestone of 150,000 in 28 days after it tested positive.

The country recorded an additional 313 deaths in the 24-hour period until 9 a.m. Saturday, bringing the death toll to 150,057, a government science adviser said the situation was “absolutely tragic”. earlier in the first and second waves.

That number is roughly the population of Oxford.

The UK is the first country in Europe to exceed 150,000 reported deaths and ranks 7th in the world behind the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.

There are currently more than 174,000 registered deaths in the UK, where Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate, according to separate figures released by the National Statistical Office.

Another 146,390 positive Covid cases were recorded in the same 24 hours, according to the government’s latest data, suggesting that cases may no longer accelerate at the rate during the festival, when more than 200,000 cases were recorded. someday.

Saturday saw the fourth straight day of decline in Covid cases, but the rate is still exceptionally high, which translates to 1,913.8 per 100,000 people infected with the coronavirus.

However, these figures are for the UK as a whole, and the number of cases appears to be declining in northern London, where cases of the new, more contagious omicron strain surged for the first time in the UK. Soaring now.

Professor Andrew Hayward of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) told the BBC Radio 4s PM program:

I think we could have done better. I think some deaths are much more tragic because of the fact that many of them could have been avoided if we had acted earlier in Waves 1 and 2.

New deaths have been announced as the NHS continues to face significant strains and record high cases of omicron mutations, but the mortality rate isn’t as sharp as in the early days of the pandemic because vaccines and new strains are believed to be milder.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Covid-19 has done a tremendous amount of damage to our country and the recorded death toll has reached 150,000 today.”

Each and every one of them is a huge loss to the affected family, friends and community, and I express my thoughts and condolences.

The way out of this pandemic is for everyone to get a booster dose or if the first or second dose hasn’t been given yet.

Labor leader Sir Kier Starmer said the death toll is a dark milestone for our country.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has lost someone, and we want to thank everyone who supports the immunization effort.”

We must ensure that public investigations provide answers and learn lessons.

Jo Goodman, co-founder of the Covid-19 survivors campaign for justice, said the officially recorded 150,000 coronavirus deaths are yet another indictment that the government is dealing with the pandemic.

She said we didn’t have to be here and we need an answer to the bereaved family and how we killed the most in the world in the rest of the country.

This is even more urgent as the death toll from variants of Omicron continues to skyrocket and little action has been taken to address it. A public investigation cannot begin work fast enough.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in northern England is increasing rapidly. Credit: PA

An expert this morning said the growing number of cases across the north of England due to the Omicron variant was “concern”.

According to statistics, among the five regions in the UK, the regions with the highest weekly increase in the incidence of COVID-19 were Middlesbrough (748.8 to 2,651.4), Copeland (1,731.3 to 3,525.8), and Red Car and Cleveland (846.8 to 2,564.3).

Dr Mike Tildesley of the University of Warwick and member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modeling group (Spi-M), along with the Midlands, has highlighted the area as an area of ​​concern.

He said cases in London are “reducing,” but scientists say it will take two weeks to see if this continues.

Dr Tildesley told Times Radio on Saturday:

“I am particularly concerned about the Northeast and Northwest, because hospital admissions are increasing in both regions, and the Midlands, where I live, is also a bit worrisome.

“On the more positive side, not everything sounds gloomy and depressing. What we’re seeing in hospital stays is that on average, hospital stays appear to be shorter, which is good news and seems to be showing some symptoms. is what we are seeing consistently in the Omicron variant.”

In the Midlands, Northamptonshire leaders on Friday declared a major system-wide event due to the coronavirus.

The Northamptonshire Regional Recovery Forum, which consists of NHS organizations, local authorities, the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and Northamptonshire Police, has issued an alert due to “increasing demand for service and staffing levels”.

Boris Johnson visited Northamptonshire on Thursday, a day before the country declared a major event due to the Covid-19 pressures. Credit: PA

However, Dr Tildesley added that Omicron may be the “first light” that makes COVID-19 as endemic and livable as the common cold.

“What could happen in the future is that we will see the emergence of new mutations that are less severe, and ultimately what will happen in the long run is that Covid will become endemic and a less severe version. It’s very similar to the cold we’ve been living with for years. .

“We haven’t gotten there yet, but it’s probably the first ray to suggest that omicrons can happen in the long run. Of course, they can propagate much better than deltas. That’s a concern, but much less serious. .

“I hope we can move forward towards spring and see the back of Omicron. We hope to get more of the interrelationship of living with Covid as an endemic and protecting the vulnerable.

“All the less serious but ultimately long-term variants are where we want them to be.”

On Friday, health editor Emily Morgan visited New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, where the number of Covid patients nearly quadrupled in a week.

This came as the military intervened to fill the manpower shortage of the NHS due to the rapid spread of the strain.

According to NHS England data, on January 2nd, 39,142 NHS staff of hospital trusts in the UK were absent from work due to COVID-19, which is 59% higher than the previous week (24,632 people) and more than three times from the beginning of December (12,508 people).

According to the Health Service Journal (HSJ), employee absenteeism across the NHS, including mental health trusts and other areas, for any reason, including COVID-19, could reach up to 120,000 of its more than 1.3 million workforce. Almost one in ten absenteeism rates.

To fill the gap, approximately 1,800 soldiers have dedicated themselves to supporting 15 different events, and as of Friday, 740 of them are helping with booster rollouts.

In Scotland, 121 employees are supporting the Scottish Government.

A total of 9,300 troops are on standby.

Along with the workforce shortage, hospitals are also facing the largest number of coronavirus hospitalizations since February.

According to government statistics, as of January 6, a total of 18,454 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the UK.

That’s a 40% gain per share and the highest since February 18, 2021.

At the time of the second wave of COVID-19, it peaked at 39,254 on January 18, 2021.

However, the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine means that these many cases and hospitalizations do not lead to as many deaths as they did at the beginning of last year.

Meanwhile, figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that the vaccine booster is 90% effective against hospital admissions with the Omicron variant in people over 65 after 3 months.

However, the protection rate for those who received the two doses dropped to about 70% after 3 months and 50% after 6 months.

In light of this data, the Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations has recommended that governments not provide a second booster dose or a fourth jab to nursing home residents and seniors 80 years of age or older.

But when asked by Times Radio if the annual jab is needed, Adam Finn, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol and a JCVI member, said: “I think it’s very likely.

“And I think what we have now is that we know that vaccines are great in terms of their ability to prevent serious diseases with their current strains.

“However, we need to continue to improve the available vaccines as we have seen that protection does not last long and does not cross-protect as new mutations arrive.

“And it’s a very open question about what we’re going to do if you want to, as we’ll have to keep adjusting what we’re doing in the face of what’s next.

“But I think the use of a vaccine against coronavirus will be with us in the future. Yes, of course.”

Listening to Coronavirus: What you need to know – Covid-19 Podcast on ITV News

How are the latest figures from across the UK analyzed?

UK

Most of the new cases and deaths recorded in the past 24 hours have occurred in the UK. Another 282 people died and 130,330 positive cases were recorded within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

The Granite City

In the 24-hour period until 9 a.m. Saturday, 26 Covid-related deaths and an additional 12,602 cases were recorded in Scotland.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, another five Covid deaths have been reported and 3,458 cases have been recorded.

Wales

Wales does not publish Covid-19 statistics on Saturday.

