Free side-flow tests are ‘obsolete’ as UK learns to live with Covid





According to the report, the free side-flow test could soon be discontinued for the majority of the general public, the report claims.

Tests will soon be available only in “high-risk” settings like nursing homes, hospitals and schools, under a plan that officials are said to be reviewing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly poised to announce the move as part of his government’s strategy to live with the virus.

The move will also reduce NHS testing and tracking services, according to The Sunday Times.

A Whitehall source told the newspaper: I don’t think we’re in a world where we can keep distributing free side flow tests to everyone forever.

“We are more likely to move to a scenario where there is less testing, but where we have the ability to increase testing if needed, such as in winter.

A sister position, Mirror, has contacted the Ministry of Health for comments.

The claim comes days after the prime minister announced that starting next week, people who test positive for a lateral flow test will no longer have to check their condition with a PCR test if they are asymptomatic.

After the rules were changed on Tuesday, those who test positive asymptomatically, accounting for about 40% of people infected with the coronavirus, will no longer need this follow-up PCR test.

They still need to be quarantined for at least 7 days, but this is from the date of the positive side flow test.

The decision to suspend free lateral flow testing comes at a time when Covid cases, with nearly 1.3 million confirmed infections across the UK last week, reach record levels.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that 1 in 15 people in England will be infected with the virus in the last week of 2021. Wales and Scotland are not behind with 1 in 20 and Northern Ireland 1 in 25.

The number of people receiving treatment in hospitals for coronavirus has risen to the highest level in several months, but the number of people needing ventilation is the lowest since October last year.

Scientists say there is growing evidence that omicron variants cause less serious disease.

Dr Mike Tildesley, member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modeling group, told Times Radio. The covid becomes endemic and there is a less serious version.

“It’s very similar to the common cold we’ve been living with for years.

We haven’t been there yet, but omicrons are probably the first rays to suggest that something could happen in the long run.

“Of course it’s a lot more contagious than Delta, so it’s a concern, but it’s a lot less serious.

