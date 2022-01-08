US open to talks with Russia over missile exercises, deployments – official





Russian and American flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad region, Russia, March 27, 2019. REUTERS / Anton Vaganov / File Photo

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

WASHINGTON, Jan.8 (Reuters) – The United States and its allies stand ready to discuss with Russia in talks over Ukraine the possibility of each side restricting military exercises and missile deployments in the region, said Saturday a senior official in the US administration.

With crucial talks set to begin in Geneva on Monday, senior administration official Biden said the United States was unwilling to discuss limits on U.S. troop deployments or the position of U.S. forces in countries. NATO in the region.

President Joe Biden has warned that Russia would face serious economic consequences if Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine. US officials provided more details on Saturday of the severe penalties that could be imposed.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

A restriction, as described by a source close to the plan, could target critical Russian industrial sectors, including defense and civil aviation, and would invariably hit Russia’s high-tech ambitions, such as artificial intelligence or quantum computing, or even consumer electronics.

The Geneva talks, which will be followed by other sessions next week in Brussels and Vienna, aim to avert a crisis. Putin has massed tens of thousands of troops along the border with Ukraine, raising fears of an invasion.

It is still unclear whether the United States and its European allies can move forward in talks with Moscow. Putin wants an end to Eastern expansion and NATO security guarantees, demands that the United States finds unacceptable.

But the senior US official, briefing reporters ahead of the talks, said some areas present opportunities for common ground.

“Any discussion on these overlapping areas where we could progress should be reciprocal,” the official said. “Both sides should make essentially the same commitment.”

Russia says it feels threatened by the prospect of the United States deploying offensive missile systems in Ukraine, even though Biden has assured Putin he has no plans to do so.

“So this is an area where we may be able to come to an agreement if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment,” the official said.

The United States is also willing to discuss restrictions imposed by both sides on military exercises, the official said.

“We are prepared to explore the possibility of reciprocal restrictions on the size and scope of such exercises, including both strategic bombers close to each other’s territory and ground exercises as well,” the official said.

The official said Washington was open to a broader discussion of missile deployment in the region. In 2019, former President Donald Trump withdrew from the 1987 US-Russia Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, accused by Moscow of violating the agreement.

A senior official in the Biden administration said the sanctions envisaged in the event of a Russian invasion would not start low and would be stepped up over time.

“Instead, we would take a ‘start high, stay high’ approach in which we, in coordination with our allies and partners, immediately impose severe and crushing costs on the Russian economy, including its financial system and sectors. deemed critical for the Kremlin, “he added. the manager said.

The United States has discussed with its allies and partners in Europe and Asia a series of trade restrictions under consideration, the source close to the plan said.

No decision has yet been made, but the proposed restrictions could impact US products exported to Russia and some foreign-made products subject to US jurisdiction.

Russia could be added to the most restrictive group of countries for export control purposes, along with Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria. These actions could also restrict the export of products manufactured abroad if they contain more than a specified percentage of US content.

In addition, there are plans to exercise US jurisdiction, through the Foreign Direct Product Rule used for the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei, to export to Russia all microelectronics designed with US software or technologies, or produced using American equipment. https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-us-could-hit-russia-smartphone-aircraft-part-imports-if-it-invades-2021-12-21/

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Steve Holland Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-open-talks-with-russia-exercises-missile-deployments-official-2022-01-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos