Iran sanctions more US officials for Soleimani’s assassination | The assassination of Soleimani





In a symbolic gesture, Iran added other US officials to a list that already included Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo.

Tehran, Iran Iran has imposed sanctions on dozens of US officials, many of whom are from the military, adding to its blacklist people who it says played a role in the 2020 assassination of its highest general, Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that 51 Americans had been blacklisted in connection with the terrorist act of assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) generals and rights violations. of man.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Central Command Chief Kenneth McKenzie, Pentagon officials and commanders of several US bases in the region are among those targeted by the sanctions.

The sanctions are largely symbolic as those named do not appear to have any assets that could be seized by Iranian authorities.

A year earlier, Iran had imposed sanctions on former US President Donald Trump, his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and eight others who played a role in the killing of Soleimani near the airport in Baghdad in Iraq. He also requested their arrest through Interpol, the international police organization.

Saturday’s decision comes shortly after the second anniversary of Soleimanis’ murder in a U.S. drone attack ordered by Trump.

In a ceremony to mark the anniversary earlier this week, President Ebrahim Raisi said Trump, Pompeo and others must be tried by a fair court, warning that otherwise Iran and its allies in the so-called axis of resistance that Soleimani was defending would seek revenge.

Iran has also called on the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council to take formal action against the United States and Israel, which it also accuses of providing assistance.

The IRGC on Friday presented a series of its locally developed missiles which it said were used in its 2020 attack on two US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the general’s assassination.

In 2018, the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the country’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and embarked on a campaign of maximum pressure against Iran, which included tough sanctions.

Iran and the other signatories to the agreement, France, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and Germany, are now engaged in intense negotiations in Vienna to try to restore the agreement. Representatives of the Biden administration are indirectly participating in the talks.

Iran has demanded that most US sanctions be lifted before cutting back its nuclear program, which has progressed rapidly since the sanctions were imposed.

