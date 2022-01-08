AFCON 2022: Schedule Dates, UK Kickoff Times, Full Match Schedule, Tournament Groups and Venue





The African Cup of Nations is finally held in Cameroon this weekend after being postponed for years due to the pandemic.

Algeria is one of the countries that want to conquer the continent once again, along with Egypt, Ivory Coast and Morocco, with their strength, beating Senegal in the 2019 final.

Six venues across Cameroon will host the first major international tournaments that look like an incredibly busy year of football in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know.

AFCON 2022 Stadium

Olembe Stadium, Yaounde Stad Amadou Ahido, Yaounde Japoma Stadium, Douala Lomde Adijah Stadium, Garua Quekong Stadium, Bapusam Limbe Stadium, Limbe

AFCON 2022 group

Group A: Cameroon (host), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia

Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe

Group C: Comoros, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco

Group D: Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone

Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia

AFCON 2022 Group Stage Schedule, Dates & UK Kickoff Times

Cameroon v Burkina Faso – 4pm GMT Kickoff

Ethiopia v Cape Verde – 7pm GMT Kickoff

Senegal v Zimbabwe – 1pm GMT Kickoff

Guinea v Malawi – 4pm GMT Kickoff

Morocco vs Ghana – 4pm GMT Kickoff

Comoros vs. Gabon – 7pm GMT Kickoff

Algeria v Sierra Leone – 1:00 PM GMT Kickoff

Nigeria vs Egypt – Kickoff 4pm GMT

Sudan v Guinea-Bissau 7PM GMT Kickoff

Tunisia v Mali – 1:00 PM GMT Kickoff

Mauritania v Gambia – 4pm GMT Kickoff

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast – 7pm GMT Kickoff

Cameroon v Ethiopia – 4pm GMT Kickoff

Cape Verde v Burkina Faso – GMT Kickoff 7pm

Senegal vs. Guinea – 1pm GMT Kickoff

Malawi v Zimbabwe – GMT Kickoff 4pm

Morocco v Comoros – 4pm GMT Kickoff

Gabon vs Ghana – 7pm GMT Kickoff

Nigeria vs Sudan – 4pm GMT Kickoff

Guinea-Bissau v Egypt – 7pm GMT Kickoff

Gambia v Mali – 1:00 PM GMT Kickoff

Ivory Coast v Sierra Leone – 4pm GMT Kickoff

Tunisia v Mauritania – 4pm GMT Kickoff

Algeria vs. Equatorial Guinea – GMT Kickoff 7pm

Burkina Faso v Ethiopia – 4pm GMT Kickoff

Cape Verde v Cameroon – 4pm GMT Kickoff

Malawi v Senegal – 4pm GMT Kickoff

Zimbabwe vs. Guinea – 4pm GMT Kickoff

Gabon v Morocco – GMT Kickoff 7pm

Ghana v Comoros – 7pm GMT Kickoff

Egypt vs Sudan – GMT Kickoff 7pm

Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria – GMT Kickoff 7pm

Ivory Coast v Algeria – 4pm GMT Kickoff

Sierra Leone vs. Equatorial Guinea 4pm GMT Kickoff

Gambia v Tunisia – 7pm GMT Kickoff

Mali v Mauritania – GMT Kickoff 7pm

AFCON 2022 Round of 16 Schedule, Dates & UK Kickoff Times

Group A Runner-up vs Group C Runner-up – 4pm GMT Kickoff (Game 1)

Group D Winner vs Group B/E/F 3rd Place – 7pm GMT Kickoff (Game 2)

Group B Runner-up vs Group F Runner-up – GMT Kickoff 4pm (Game 3)

Group A Winner vs Group C/D/E 3rd Place – 7pm GMT Kickoff (Game 4)

Group B Winner vs – Group A/C/D 3rd Place – 4pm GMT Kickoff (Game 5)

Group C Winner vs Group A/B/F 3rd Place – 7pm GMT Kickoff (Game 6)

Group E Winner vs. Group D Runner-up – 4pm GMT Kickoff (Game 7)

Group F Winner vs Group E Runner-up – GMT Kickoff 7pm (8 matches)

AFCON 2022 Quarterfinal Schedule, Dates & UK Kickoff Times

Round of 8 1st Round: Game 4 Winner vs Game 3 Winner – Starts at 4pm GMT

Quarterfinal 2: Game 1 vs Game 2 Winner – 7PM GMT Start

Round of 8 3rd Round: Winner of Game 7 vs Winner of Game 6 – Kickoff at 4pm GMT

Quarterfinals: Round 5 Winner vs Winner – Starts at 7:00 PM (GMT)

AFCON 2022 Semifinal Schedule, Dates & UK Kickoff Times

Semi-Final 1: Quarterfinal 1 Winner vs Quarterfinal 4 Winner – 7pm GMT Kickoff

Semifinal 2: Quarterfinals 2 Winners vs Quarterfinals 3 Winners – 7pm GMT Kickoff

AFCON 2022 3rd Place Playoff Dates and UK Kickoff Times

Starts Sunday, February 6th at 4pm GMT.

AFCON 2022 final date, location and UK start time.

Sunday, February 6th at 7pm GMT Kickoff will take place at Olembe Stadium in the Olembes.

