In the omicron outbreak, Murphy and other U.S. governors show little appetite for office





Governor Phil Murphy and other governors across the country have taken drastic action during previous outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many schools have closed and ordered businesses closed. They issued mask warrants, vaccine requirements and even quarantines in some locations for people who had been to hot spots out of state.

Not this time, even as the exponential spread of the super-contagious omicron variant shatters records of COVID-19 infection. As governors send aid to hospitals, they show little appetite for government orders or widespread shutdowns.

Even Democratic governors who adopted strict terms early on are now relying more on persuasion than dictates. They largely leave it to local authorities to make difficult decisions, such as limiting the capacity of restaurants and theaters or keeping schools open.

New Jersey had the second highest number of U.S. cases during this increase, after New York, and Murphy has called on the legislature to renew his emergency powers so he can continue a mask term. in schools. In December, when asked if mask warrants could return if COVID numbers continued to rise, Murphy said everything was on the table. Murphy said at the time that among those options was the possible return of capacity limits, whether implemented by the state or by individual sites.

But during his coronavirus briefing on Monday, Murphy said further business closures and near-universal mask mandates were not an option, and instead of issuing new executive orders, he urged people to follow them. public health recommendations.

Here’s what we need everyone to really take to heart about the need to mask themselves, get stronger and just practice common sense, Murphy said during the coronavirus briefing. And in an interview with NJ Advance Media, the governor said he didn’t expect more statewide lockdowns, mask warrants or capacity limits. And asked if the state could require vaccine passports, he replied: I do not see it.

Instead, the governor said, the focus will be on increasing vaccine recalls, helping hospitals with staff and expanding testing. COVID-related hospitalizations in New Jersey have increased by nearly 60% since the end of last month, Murphy and health officials said Monday. Hospitals and retirement homes foresee the loss of at least 30% of their staff.

South Carolina set a record for positive tests over New Years’ weekend and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are up 67% from the previous week. But Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, urged everyone to continue as if everything is fine. If you get really sick, there will be room in the hospitals, he promised this week.

There is no need to panic. Be calm. Be happy, said McMaster. We have just had a great Christmas season. Business is booming.

McMaster has always urged people to get vaccinated and in the early days of the pandemic he called on K-12 schools and colleges to switch to distance learning. But students are back in classrooms across the state, and he continues to resist the imposition of any business shutdowns statewide.

California is grappling with an astonishing spike in infections, and the state’s health department has extended the term for indoor masks until February 15, but the state’s Democratic leaders have not included no mechanism to apply it. I think a lot of people will apply themselves and do the right thing, Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporters last month.

The sentiment sounds familiar to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. The Republican announced a 30-day state of emergency to tackle the wave of omicron variants, but he does not include the same state-wide mask mandate ordered earlier in the pandemic.

I’m not sure people who refuse to wear a mask will wear one anyway, and we don’t have the capacity to apply it, Hogan said. So we strongly encouraged people to wear that damn mask.

Even the governors who pushed restrictions the most in previous epidemics made up their minds to call on people to take personal responsibility. Oregon removed its outdoor crowd mask requirement in November and has not reinstated it. Schools and businesses remain open and Democratic Governor Kate Brown has urged booster injections as the best way to fight the virus.

Our focus right now is to make sure our most vulnerable Oregonians have access to booster shots and to make sure we’re ready to support our hospital systems, Gov. spokesman Charles Boyle said in an e -mail.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, was one of the first to close schools in March 2020 as the virus began to spread rapidly in the United States. and vaccines.

We don’t have the practical ability to really place a statewide order for masks at this point, DeWine said in late December. I don’t think it’s appropriate at this point. We have the vaccine. We have the tools.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, while listing his accomplishments in his first year in office on Tuesday, said during previous COVID-19 outbreaks there was little difference in the number of cases between states ruled by Republicans who tended to take less precautions; and those led by Democrats, who generally took stronger action.

Heavy, uniform warrants don’t work, Gianforte said.

In North Carolina, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper still leaves it up to local governments to decide whether masks should be mandatory in stores or government buildings rather than ordering them statewide, and encourages but does not require local school boards to retain mask warrants for students and staff.

Cooper took this route even though the Republican-controlled legislature did not have the veto-proof majorities necessary to overthrow his previous statewide COVID-19 terms.

We were going to have to learn to live with that and continue to keep our kids in school and our businesses open and all of our government operations running effectively and efficiently, Cooper said.

Pandemic fatigue among the public has led Utah Governor Spencer Cox to suggest that COVID-19 and its variants could be treated more like the flu or any other contagious disease. The focus, he said, should be on reducing the effects of the disease through vaccines and drugs, not on government mandates. On Thursday, he encouraged people to wear masks as cases hit record highs and the state lacked monoclonal antibody treatments, but did not call for new rules.

We have a lot of diseases that spread very quickly, he said last month. But if they don’t fill hospitals and kill people, you know, we’re going about our business. If they are filling hospitals and killing people, that obviously becomes much more of a concern.

NJ Advance Media editors Brent Johnson and Matt Arco contributed to this article.

