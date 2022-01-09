UK Labor Opinion Poll Closes Gap with Johnson Conservatives





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Center in Northampton, UK on January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/Pool

LONDON, January 8 (Reuters) – Although Britain’s Conservatives have recovered some of their defeat from opposition Labor Party, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s personal assessment remains highly negative in the face of ongoing ethical issues.

Opinium polling firm Opinium said in a January 5-7 poll, Labor’s turnout remained at 39%, while support for the Conservatives rose 2 percentage points to 34%. The LDP had 11% and the Green Party had 5%.

The UK has no plans to hold a general election until 2024. But in December 2019, Johnson, who won the Conservative’s largest parliamentary majority since 1987, faces an election test in May when local elections are held across the UK.

Johnson, backed by Conservative lawmakers for his campaign skills, has lost popularity in recent months due to donations to renovate his official apartment and an investigation into his officials blatantly violating COVID-19 rules.

On Thursday, a letter was published apologizing to a government ethics adviser for failing to provide text messages exchanged with political party donors who had donated to fund a renovation of Johnson’s apartment. read more

In an Opinium poll, Johnson’s net approval rating was -24%, up from -31% before Christmas, but far behind Labor leader Kier Starmer (+3%).

Soaring inflation has also offended the public, with 86% of respondents saying the cost of living has risen.

Opinium research manager James Crouch said: “If the phrase ‘idiot economy’ makes sense, the government will take very seriously how to alleviate the suffering families are experiencing this year.”

The Bank of England expects inflation to hit a 30-year high of around 6% in April, when regulated household energy rates are expected to rise sharply.

Report by David Milliken; Edited by Clelia Oziel

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

