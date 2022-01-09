UK demands £4 billion more for combustible exterior builders – BBC





The Grenfell Tower was covered with scaffolding for two years after the tower fire in London, UK on 14 June 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, January 8 (Reuters) – The UK government will demand an additional £4 billion ($5.4 billion) from property developers to finance repairs to dangerous apartment blocks in the aftermath of a 2017 fire that killed more than 70 people BBC has reported. .

The catastrophic fire at Grenfell Tower, a 23-story social housing block in West London, has revealed widespread use of combustible cladding in apartment blocks across the country, necessitating costly demolition or 24-hour fire monitoring.

The government has so far pledged around £5 billion for repairs, and last year imposed a levy on homebuilders that raises £2 billion for costs over the next decade.

The BBC released a government letter late Friday stating that the ministers would demand an additional £4 billion from developers to finance repairs on a wider range of apartment blocks and cut costs for apartment renters.

Treasury Secretary Simon Clarke said in a letter to the US Department of State Housing Secretary Michael Gove that “when discussing with developers as a means of receiving voluntary contributions from developers, there is a high level of You can use ‘threat’,” he said. .

These funds will be used to provide a government subsidy to finance the repair of blocks that are 11 meters (36 feet) tall or more. Previously, government loans were only available for blocks less than 18.5 meters in height.

But Clark told Gove that if real estate developers don’t pay, they’ll have to look for funding from their existing home budget.

A spokesperson for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities did not immediately comment.

Liability for repairs is debatable, and in practice, landlords of individual apartments often receive bills of tens of thousands of pounds each from apartment block owners for repairs.

Developers who had to pay to replace the cladding included Barratt (BDEV.L) and Persimmon (PSN.L).

($1 = 0.7361 pounds)

