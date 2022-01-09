Rudy Goberts’ positive COVID test gives us perspective





By Martin Rogers FOX Sports Columnist

There was a time when this column didn’t particularly think of Rudy Gobert, the defensive magician of Utah Jazz and, for a minute, the crown prince of the sports world of early COVID stupidity.

On March 9, 2020, Gobert ended a press conference by deliberately touching all voice recorders and microphones of journalists placed in front of him in an attempt to make people laugh.

Back in the locker room, he jokingly put his hands on the clothes and other personal effects of various players.

Two days later, he tested positive for coronavirus, the first known NBA player to do so. Immediately after his diagnosis, the league shut down completely. He wouldn’t be back for four and a half months, and only then in an Orlando bubble.

Gobert’s misguided attempt at humor occurred at the start of a period in modern history when fear became rampant and everything changed with astonishing rapidity. His actions were considered a masterpiece of buffoonery, exacerbated exponentially by the positive test that followed.

Gobert tested positive again on Thursday. He will miss the Utahs visit to face the Toronto Raptors on Friday. This time, there is no question of closing the doors. The Jazz will travel from Canada to Indiana, where they will face the Pacers, then Detroit for a meeting with the Pistons.

They have access to replacement players under the hardship exemption. Gobert could be back in a week, assuming he recovers without complications and is negative first.

It’s an intriguing juxtaposition of where we were and where we are. Leagues and teams have been dealing with this new reality for so long that it doesn’t really feel like a temporary phase anymore, it’s just the way it is.

And, over time, some perspective on Gobert and his actions almost two years ago is perhaps due overdue. What he did was outrageously stupid, but we can assume with near complete certainty that he would not have invented such a gag if he had had any idea what was to come to mankind.

“Of course, if I could go back in time, I wouldn’t,” he said in December of the same year, after signing a new contract worth over $ 40 million per year.

Let’s not forget how quickly the changes happened. On the same Monday that Gobert took to handling the microphones, the cancellation of the Indian Wells tennis tournament seemed monumental hasty. Yet long before the end of this week, the NBA was shut down, the March Madness had been called off, spring baseball practice had been suspended, and with the exception of a few dudes who had been streaming pickleball from the isolation, no one in America was playing anything, anywhere.

“I was careless and I have no excuse,” Gobert said at the time. “I hope my story serves as a warning and gets everyone to take this seriously. I will do all I can to support the use of my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this. virus.”

Currently, the Jazz are in third place in the Western Conference in a season where rigorous NBA testing has uncovered an impressive number of cases. More than 300 players entered the league’s COVID protocols during the campaign, and the previous record of 540 players used by all teams has already been broken due to all the reinforcements needed.

Until Joe Ingles was added to the roster on Tuesday, with Goberts’ test result arriving shortly thereafter, the Jazz were the only team to have avoided placing a player in protocols all season.

There have been so many positive tests in all sports that it is impossible to track them all. There are times when you wonder how come an NFL team is playing with a replacement quarterback, then immediately realize why.

When Kevin Durant contracts the virus or Aaron Rodgers gives controversial opinions about it, it makes the news. Otherwise, each new case is just another to add to the sports and public count.

This is likely the last time a COVID result will be worth a full-fledged chronicle in this space, and only then because of who it happened and its place in the grim history of the past two years. One individual has tested positive for COVID and like everyone else, sports star or not, they deserve our wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

What Gobert’s repeated situation does is give us some perspective. When he first received it, we quickly went from knowing nothing about the virus to a deadly fear of the death it could and would cause.

Concerns about the virus and its impact on individuals are certainly still present, although Omicron’s vaccines and seemingly muted effects have created some semblance of relief. Yet the question of whether we will ever be truly rid of this thing remains a priority for many.

The world of sports has returned a long, long time ago now. Two full NFL seasons have taken place since all closings, and soon, two Olympics. But COVID continues to flex its muscles on the sports we love and the way they are performed.

Seasons are no longer postponed but they are disrupted, and the availability of a player, any player, cannot be taken for granted. And things can still be closed to matches, to training and, for now at least and once again, to Rudy Gobert.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

