‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown Explains Why Series Finale Is Special





As Sterling K Brown prepares for the end of This Is Us, he looks back on the series with glee.

The This Is Us star told Good Housekeeping he was about to say goodbye to Randall Pearson, a character he took inspiration from as soon as he read the pilot. Looking back, Sterling prides itself on the show’s ability to maintain both quality and emotional consistency over the past six years. He’s also happy with the series finale, which viewers will see this spring.

NBCGetty Images

“I think the fact that we knew, and he [show creator Dan Fogelman] knew he had six seasons of a story he wanted to tell from the start, gives us the opportunity for something that doesn’t often happen on network TV – and it’s a real sense of closure. ” , explains Sterling.

He adds, “We’ve built something from the start, and now we have a chance to complete Fogelman’s artistic vision.”

As fans continue to piece together the clues leading up to the Season 6 finale, the frequently teased flash-forward scene, featuring an older and sick Rebecca (Mandy Moore) lying in a bed at Kevin’s is known ( Justin Hartley), will be a big part of the show’s conclusion. But even after fans find out about the plight of Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin, Randall and the rest of the Pearsons, Sterling is hoping This Is Us will continue to inspire viewers for years to come.

“Our show is about living with the loss, it’s about moving forward,” he says. “There are ups and downs in the lives of each of us, but at the end of the day we keep moving forward. You see a family facing and mourning the loss of a father at the beginning, and now you see her dealing with the declining health of their mother and none of that is a reason to stop living. “

Thanks to Sterling’s character in particular, he was able to shine a light on the importance of prioritizing mental health, a topic often stigmatized in many communities. “I knew this was something that black men and men and men of color don’t seek for themselves as much as they should,” Sterling says. “Within the black community in particular, there is a stigma surrounding mental health.”

Sterling continues, “I hope and believe to some extent that people see Randall getting the kind of help he needs, that it will allow other people to say, ‘If Randall can do it, I can. do it too. ”

NBCGetty Images

Sterling’s commitment to impactful storytelling doesn’t stop with Randall and This Is Us. When not filming the NBC series, Sterling used his talents to amplify the stories of cancer survivors through his work with the Bristol Myers Squibb Survivorship Today initiative.

“It can be a very isolating feeling going through cancer. Sterling said. “To have a place where you can go and listen to stories and hear testimonials from people who are going through what you are going through right now. Especially in recent years, the need and necessity of the community is paramount. “

For Sterling, the partnership with Survivorship Today touches his home after the loss of his uncle to cancer in 2004. Through his work to educate those affected by the disease, he honors his late uncle’s legacy.

“There is a new standard that people have to adjust to and it varies from person to person. A person’s cancer experience is not the same. Sterling said. “I think it’s a good reminder that you are celebrating recovery and forgiveness, but you also accept and acknowledge the whole person as they move from what life was like before to what life is now. ”

