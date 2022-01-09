UK COVID-19 deaths cross 150,000 due to Omicron surge News | DW





The UK government said on Saturday that more than 150,000 people have died in the UK after contracting the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the virus “has done horrendous damage to our country” and expressed his condolences to those who have lost friends and relatives.

The UK is one of the most affected countries in Europe after Russia, where nearly 315,000 deaths have been reported.

Globally, the UK is the seventh country to cross this dismal milestone, after the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.

What else did Boris Johnson say?

“Each one of them [deaths] “It has caused profound loss to the families, friends and communities affected,” Johnson tweeted.

He then urged citizens to vaccinate and further strengthen them, saying that this is the way out of the epidemic.

About 61% of the UK population over the age of 12 have been vaccinated.

How is the coronavirus situation in the UK?

The number of daily reported cases in the UK hit a record 200,000 last week. This number has declined slightly in recent days, with 146,390 cases reported on Saturday.

The UK has introduced new epidemic measures that make it mandatory for students to wear face masks in schools, but has not imposed restrictions on social gatherings during the festival.

The Pentagon announced on Friday that it would send troops to help hospital staff as positive cases rise significantly.

A scientist who advises the government said the death toll was “absolute tragedy” and “many could have been avoided if the first and second waves had been dealt with earlier.”

sdi/nm (AFP, dpa)

