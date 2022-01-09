COVID-19: Susan Sullivan’s family thinks about her coronavirus death as Britain reaches tragic milestone | UK News





The scale of the damage caused by COVID-19 is so vast that even the domestic community cannot avoid it.

In North London, John and Ida Sullivan have suffered loss for nearly two years.

Their daughter Susan was one of the first to die from the virus, which has now killed more than 150,000 people.

“She was just lovely. She was our life… the end, you know what I mean?” Her father said in tears.

“I know how other people feel. The problem is, you don’t know until it happens to you. You think you know, but you don’t.”

Susan became ill in March 2020 and was ill for about 10 days.

But early on the 27th, her stomach ache became unbearable, and John and Ida decided to call an ambulance.

“Then we put on our masks. We sat rubbing her tummy and she kept saying, ‘I’m waiting. Where are they?’ It went on and on.” John cried as he recalled the horrors of that morning.

Emergency services are submerged. It took eight hours for the ambulance to arrive.

Image: John Sullivan and his daughter Susan Image: Susan Sullivan was 56 when he died.

Susan, 56, with Down syndrome, was admitted to the hospital, but the only contact allowed was the phone.

“She said, ‘Mom, I hate you,’ as soon as she heard my voice, and that’s all,” Ida said.

She took the phone to John, but by then Susan was too angry to speak.

“I never saw her again.” her father said “I never talked to her because she just cried when they called me.”

Susan hated the oxygen mask and kept trying to remove it. She didn’t understand why it was so important.

Her mother said she would have held out if she had been given permission.

One of Susan’s brothers decided to allow her to visit.

Image: ‘Lovely’ Susan and Mom

Twenty minutes after he arrived, and 26 hours after Susan’s first admission to the hospital, she died in his arms.

“When they put her on the ward, we were obviously over a month out of intensive care,” said John.

“I said ‘okay’ to the doctor,” Ida added.

“However, when we got her medical records back, we read in her medical records, ‘Care for critical care, ITU rejected because of Down’s Syndrome and comorbidities of the heart’,” said John.

They don’t blame the medical staff. They know the intolerable decision they had to make.

“Doctors and nurses didn’t create bed shortages, nurse shortages, doctor shortages, it was the government,” said John.

But their anger is also focused on those who reject the vaccine.

“Now we’re filling the ITU beds because all of these people have decided not to get vaccinated. Our Susan didn’t have that choice,” explained John.

The family is planning a memorial service when Susan’s other brother can come here from Australia.

“She’s just lovable, so it’s going to be crowded,” John said.

The tragic reality is that more families unaffected by COVID-19 will face their own losses.

One thing is guaranteed, the grim figures from this pandemic will continue to rise.

