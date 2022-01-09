Liu joins Bell and Chen on US Olympic figure skating team





Alysia Liu joined US champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen on the US figure skating team for the Beijing Olympics

By DAVE SKRETTA Sports Writer AP

January 9, 2022, 12:01 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –Alysa Liu certainly did not appear to be suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was projected into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom after the announcement of the U.S. team on their way to the Beijing Olympics.

The bigger question now: when will her quarantine end?

Liu joined US champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in the three-woman squad, although she was forced to withdraw from the national championships after testing positive. Liu ended up watching free skating with her friends in a Facetime chat from her hotel room in Nashville, where she will stay until she can return two negative tests.

Only then can she return to her training base in Colorado and start preparing for next month’s Winter Games.

I actually feel good, said Liu, 16, a two-time national champion and third after the short program. I mean, it depends on how quickly I can test negative. I literally have no idea of ​​anything. Guess I’m just going to stay here until I’m out of COVID, in that hotel room I stayed in.

What did she do during her sudden isolation?

Well, today I didn’t do anything, Liu said laughing. I look like half of the guys event because I forgot they competed today, and I was like, Oh my God! They have already started. So I watched part of it. I watched a bit of Netflix. That’s it. That’s all I did. And I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow or anything. I haven’t had time to speak to my team yet.

Liu is one of the few Americans who can land the high-scoring triple axel; she fell on the jump of 3 1/2 rotations of her short program. And she’ll almost certainly have to hit him clean and everything, for that matter to push one of the heavily favored Russian women off the podium in Beijing.

I can’t predict how we’re going to do it, Liu said. Hope we are all doing very well, just the way we want it to. But I have no idea.

Lius’ selection to the Olympic team became something of a formality when 14-year-old Isabeau Levito, who is too young to skate in Beijing, delivered a dazzling free skate on Friday night. Levito joined Bell and Chen on the national podium, preventing rivals like Lindsay Thorngren and Gracie Gold from claiming third place.

It kind of excites me to hear them talk about the Olympics, said Levito, whose target is the 2026 Games in Milan. I am excited for them. Talking about the Olympics in general, and they’re so close, it’s a very exciting event.

The one that Bell, 25, will experience for the first time.

She eventually broke through at the national championships on her ninth appearance, winning both the short program and the free skate to earn her long-awaited Olympic trip. Bell became the oldest woman in 95 years to win the American title, and now faces the Russian teens who set the world of figure skating on fire.

I think there is a lot to be said about the experience, said Bell, whose national championship score of 216.25 points fell far behind the world record of 272.71 set by Russian Kamila Valieva this season. You can tap into the experience and really use it to your advantage in a lot of situations, and I certainly have it.

US figure skating has a similar situation in the selection of the two pairs teams for Beijing, as the favorite duo of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier withdrew before the Nationals when they tested positive for COVID-19. Knierim and Frazier have also applied for a place in the Olympic squad and are expected to be chosen.

The pairs and ice dance teams will be selected once the competition ends on Saturday night. The three men who will travel to Beijing will be announced after their free skate on Sunday, although Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou are fundamentally stranded after performing dazzling short programs earlier on Saturday.

It’s Olympic year, “Zhou said. There is a lot of pressure, everyone is nervous, but the energy is incredible.

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/APSports

