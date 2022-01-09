Energy crisis is sending shockwaves to UK economy





A wave of concerns about the soaring cost of living is sweeping across the UK. Households are gearing up for higher taxes and are already being shocked by soaring food prices, but the biggest hit in 2022 will be the expanding energy costs.

The UK benchmark gas price has quadrupled since January 2021 and jumped from £54 a piece to £245 a piece in December 2021.

Tensions between Putin and the West may seem like distant political conspiracies found in tepid spy novels sold at airports, but the reality remains that domestic energy costs depend on European political stability.

The UK imports a significant portion of its gas supply from the continent, which relies on Russia for about 35% of its natural gas supply.

The UK energy market often enters a period of volatility when relations between Moscow and Brussels break down as they are today.

The UK is succeeding in localizing its energy supply to solve this problem.

The UK is expanding into a variety of energy sources such as hydrogen and nuclear power to reach net zero by 2050 after hosting COP26 and to make green qualifications flexible.

However, the main source of renewable energy is wind power, which is volatile at best. During the non-seasonal windless winter, the UK underperformed markedly, making it increasingly reliant on gas exports from Europe.

Energy markets are very inefficient due to government policy interventions.

Businesses are often severely constrained by price caps that force them to produce energy at a loss. This is the main reason the wave of suppliers hit the wall.

Bulb, the UK’s seventh largest energy company that recently came into power, bought gas from 50p to 4lbs a year ago. However, a price cap set at £1,277 per year for average usage meant that consumers could only be charged 70p.

Weak oversight by the watchdog group Ofgem has flooded the energy market with nascent companies led by inexperienced people.

As a result, small energy companies have been desperately unable to hedge to keep up with their customers, exposing them to sharp rises in gas prices.

The energy crisis has already hit millions of Britons, but it will take a bigger hit.

Meanwhile, fund manager Investec predicts that if the energy company collapses, domestic consumers will lose £3.2 billion (an average of £120 per household).

The price cap was raised by 12% last October. Ofgem is due to release its next rankings on February 7th, with City analysts expecting a rise of at least 50% this time around.

Raising the energy price cap would put enormous upward pressure on inflation in the UK.

In fact, most city economists and even the Bank of England don’t think the cost of living will come close to their predictions if gasoline prices hover around historically low levels.

Nevertheless, the Bank expects inflation to peak at 6% in April this year, when Ofgem’s price cap comes into force.

However, city experts believe the bank has underestimated inflation estimates and expect energy watchdogs to raise the cap further.

RELATED: Is the Oil Market Already Oversupply?

Consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics has come up with several scenarios examining how inflation might behave depending on the size of the inflation cap.

In the rosy forecast, Ofgem raises the cap by 46.5%, pushing inflation to 6.2%. However, in the grim scenario, the cap is raised by 54%, pushing inflation up to 6.4%.

Investment banking tycoon Goldman Sachs also believes inflation could rise as high as 50%, but warns that the cost of living will rise to a recent historical high of 6.8%.

Investec believes that the price cap will increase by 56%, raising the average cost of energy from £1,277 to £2,000 per year.

The UK energy market is experiencing volatility, putting serious pressure on real household incomes.

Economic think tank Resolution Foundation has urged organizations to label 2022 a “year of pressure” as impending tax hikes, soaring inflation and high energy costs will combine to undermine the standard of living for the UK.

The burden of the higher cost of living will be primarily on low-income households as they tend to spend a greater portion of their income on necessities.

But wealthy households will absorb the harshest fiscal shock, which is expected to raise national insurance premiums by 1.25 percentage points as they tend to have higher employment rates.

Thus, UK fiscal erosion is widespread, raising questions about whether consumer spending can bring the UK economy back to its pre-pandemic size.

Household budgets for spending on non-essential goods will shrink as more money is spent paying higher energy taxes.

The UK relies heavily on consumer spending to generate production, indicating that the economy may still be bogged down towards spring.

