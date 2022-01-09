US says “no firm commitment” ahead of security talks with Russia





Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session on the sidelines of the UN climate summit COP26 to be held in Glasgow, by teleconference in Moscow, on November 2, 2021.

Sputnik | AFP | Getty Images

WASHINGTON The Biden administration reiterated on Saturday that “no firm commitment” will be made by the United States in diplomatic talks with Russia next week.

The talks between Washington and Moscow come amid an astonishing deployment of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border.

A senior administration official, who requested anonymity, warned on Saturday against Russian disinformation ahead of diplomatic talks due to start next week in Geneva.

“I can assure you in advance that there will be no firm commitment to these talks, which will be serious and concrete but exploratory in nature. Anything that is discussed will both have to come back to Washington for consideration. and also be discussed with partners and allies later in the week, “the senior administration official told reporters.

For months, Kiev warned American and European allies that tens of thousands of Russian troops were massing along its eastern border. The build-up spoke of the nuances of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, a peninsula on the Black Sea, which sparked an international outcry and triggered a series of sanctions against Moscow.

“Although we would much prefer a diplomatic de-escalation if Russia chooses this other path, we are more than ready and fully in agreement with our partners and allies on the need to impose severe costs on Russia through financial sanctions. , export controls that target key industries, strengthening the position of NATO forces in Allied territory and increasing security assistance to Ukraine, “told reporters a senior administration official.

When asked, the official declined to elaborate on specific actions the Biden administration was prepared to take.

“We will know a lot more in a week or so on which path we are on,” the official said, adding that the United States would join the meetings with “a sense of realism, not a sense of optimism.”

“We are ready to see whether or not Russia will come to these talks with a spirit of seriousness and a willingness to discuss these issues in a concrete, results-oriented manner,” the official added.

The Russian Embassy in Washington, DC, did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

The latest revelation follows a high-stakes appeal between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin amid a significant military build-up on the Ukrainian border.

The December 30 appeal, the second known discussion between the two leaders this month, was scheduled at Putin’s request.

US President Joe Biden chats with Russian President Vladimir Putin virtually amid Western fears Moscow is considering attacking Ukraine, during a secure video call from the White House situation room in Washington, States United, December 7, 2021.

The White House via Reuters

Biden reiterated his concerns and renewed threats that his administration would “respond decisively” alongside his allies and partners if Russia further invaded Ukraine.

The Russian president has previously insisted that despite the deployment of thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border, Moscow is not preparing for an invasion of its former Soviet neighbor. Putin also defended the right to deploy troops to Russia’s borders and accused NATO of exacerbating tensions by creating armed forces in states neighboring Russia.

Russia has described NATO’s eastward expansion as a “red line” that threatens Moscow’s security.

Biden refused to accept Putin’s “red lines” on Ukraine during their two-hour video call on December 7.

Since 2002, Ukraine has sought entry into NATO, the most powerful military alliance in the world, where the clause in Article 5 of the group states that an attack on a member country is considered an attack on all.

Next week, US and Russian officials will hold security talks focusing on arms control agreements, NATO and Russian military activities, and rising tensions over Ukraine. The January 10 meeting will be held as part of the strategic security dialogue announced by Biden and Putin at their June summit in Geneva.

