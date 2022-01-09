US sanctions on Russia would impose “grave and crushing” economic costs, officials say





By Natasha Bertrand

The United States is prepared to impose a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia if it decides to invade Ukraine, starting with high impact targets that would impose “severe and crushing costs on the Russian economy”, officials in the Biden administration told CNN.

The sanctions could have major impacts on Russian consumers, industrial operations and jobs, the sources said, and in some cases would place Russia in the same restrictive group of countries for export control purposes as Cuba, l ‘Iran, North Korea and Syria.

The United States and Russia are set to meet on Monday for high-stakes talks aimed at avoiding a war, as Russia continues to amass troops near Ukraine’s borders. But US officials have said that if talks fail and Russia launches another attack, the US will go straight to high-impact targets – unlike 2014, when the US initially responded to annexation of Crimea by Russia by targeting small Russian banks and -level military officers.

Officials said that instead, the administration would take a “start high, stay high” approach in which the United States, in coordination with its allies, would target its financial system and areas deemed critical to the Kremlin.

The change in strategy is both a recognition that the sanctions to date have not changed the behavior of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a reflection of Biden’s own beliefs. As vice president in 2014, Biden urged President Barack Obama to impose tougher sanctions on Russia and arm Ukraine. But he was ultimately rejected.

As president, Biden promised “grave consequences” for the Russian economy if Putin orders a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Sources familiar with the sanctions options said the administration was preparing a series of significant trade restrictions in the event of an attack on Russia, including export control measures that could prevent Russia from importing smartphones and components. aircraft and automobile keys.

The restrictions could also hamper Russia’s technological progress, especially in the defense and civil aviation sectors, the sources said. Thanks to the foreign-produced direct product rule that the United States has also imposed on Chinese tech company Huawei, the Biden administration is considering banning exports to Russia of microelectronics – think computer chips – designed with American software or produced using American equipment.

Some officials in the Biden administration have warned in recent weeks of the collateral economic damage from tough sanctions and the risk of retaliatory Russian cyberattacks if the United States enforces the sanctions. But other members of the administration believe the tough sanctions being considered would have a manageable impact on the United States, and said the United States is taking action with its allies to mitigate any unwanted spillover effects.

Missile deployments

The Biden administration is open to discussing missile deployments in Ukraine and Europe and the possibility of restricting US and NATO exercises in upcoming talks as long as Russia makes “reciprocal” commitments, according to another senior administration official.

The official noted that Biden told Putin that the United States has no plans to deploy offensive missiles in Ukraine. The United States is also prepared to discuss the future of certain missile systems in Europe based on the defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

The official stressed, however, that upcoming bilateral talks between Russian and US officials will not lead to any immediate concrete agreement and officials will need to report everything that has been discussed in Washington and discuss it with US allies in the region.

“We enter these meetings with a sense of realism, not optimism,” the official said, noting that the United States will not know until the start of talks whether Russia is ready to negotiate “seriously and in good faith. “. “

This official underlined that the troop numbers or the position of the American / NATO forces in Europe are definitely not on the table of the negotiations to come; Pentagon press secretary John Kirby tweeted Wednesday that force changes were not on the agenda.

Kirby wrote: “Can unequivocally state that we are NOT weighing the troop cuts in Europe or the changes in posture there. I am also not trying to change the number of troops in the Baltic States and Poland. “

The official also pointed out that the Kremlin’s remarks during or after the meeting, or what is reported by state media in Russia, may not really reflect what is being done in the room.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktvz.com/politics/cnn-us-politics/2022/01/08/us-sanctions-on-russia-would-impose-severe-and-overwhelming-economic-costs-officials-say/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos