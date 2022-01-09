Three-time world champion skater Nathan Chen breaks own short program record at U.S. figure skating championships





NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Amazing. Incredible. Impressive.

And that was just for the short program.

These were some of the reactions from the skaters themselves on Saturday after Nathan Chen, clearly back on his game, set a short program record at the US figure skating championships on Saturday.

Indeed, four skaters broke the 100 mark as they aimed for the three spots available to the Americans for the Beijing Olympics next month.

2 Related

“This US national short program was insane,” said Chen, who beat the event mark of 114.13 he set in 2020 with a score of 115.39. “Each guy has set amazing programs.”

Chen, the leading three-time world champion, is aiming for his sixth straight U.S. title, something that hasn’t been done since two-time Olympic winner Dick Button won seven in a row from 1946 to 1952.

With a performance full of great footwork and spinning – oh, yeah, there were two huge quads too – Chen sent a message to all of his competitors, at home and abroad.

It was too high, above the ice and on the judges’ score sheets, for Vincent Zhou. Chen’s main competition here was excellent, however, looking relaxed and confident throughout his program as he completed the same quad lutz-triple toe loop that Chen did for a score of 112.78 which was a record high. staff.

Nathan Chen was one of four skaters to finish in the top 100 on Saturday at the US figure skating championships, when he scored 115.39 to break his own short program record for the event. AP Photo / Mark Zaleski

“Probably one of the craziest short program events of all time,” Zhou said. “The general idea, the pressure was there, so I’m honored to have the opportunity to compete in this area.”

Ilia Malinin, 17, moved up to third place ahead of veteran Jason Brown, 103.46-100.84, in a brilliant display of skating for most of the men’s field.

“I mean, it’s amazing to have such strong American competitors, especially heading into an Olympic season,” Chen said. “It doesn’t matter who’s going to go, we’ll have a really strong team there. But you focus on yourself, I can’t control anything else.”

Chen’s struggles at Skate America in October were mind-boggling given his 14-game winning streak since the 2018 Olympics. His quick return to the top began a week later with a win at Skate Canada, and on Saturday, he was as good as ever.

Chen, 22, and two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan will be the favorites at the Beijing Games. No man has won three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the modern era. Chen hasn’t lost to Hanyu since Pyeongchang, when a short program fiasco weighed on Chen’s chances. Hanyu recently won the Japanese national championships, but his short program score was more than four points lower than Chen’s on Saturday.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete and not see the Olympics be my first since the Grand Prix,” Chen said.

Zhou, 21, has been on a roller coaster during his senior career, highlighted by a bronze medal at the 2019 world championships, three silver medals in the United States behind Chen and the triumph of Skate America earlier This year.

Last March, he collapsed in the short program at the world championships and didn’t even qualify for the free skate. This forced him to compete in the Nebelhorn Trophy to secure a third men’s Olympic place for the United States; in a clutch performance, he won.

Now, Zhou looks destined for his second Olympics; he finished sixth in South Korea, one place behind Chen.

Malinin, a rising force on the American scene after a strong previous season in the junior ranks, has been called by his fans a “quad god”. He certainly lived up to that bill with a program packed with four and a few dynamic laps.

“My reaction was surprising to see it,” Malinin said of his score, “because I kind of dreamed of reaching over 100, but I never knew I could do it. I think about it, if you put the time and effort into it you can achieve anything. “

Brown, 27, was part of the US team for the Sochi 2014 Games, winning a bronze medal in the team event when he executed the free skate. He was beaten for the 2018 Olympics, but once again showed his stamina in Saturday’s short program.

Getting to Nashville was probably more difficult logistically than performance for Brown, given this week’s blizzard and freezing temperatures.

“After 33 hours of travel, 5 canceled flights, 4 airline changes, 3 airports, 2 countries, a night in Atlanta, a rental car and a ton of help … We have officially arrived in Nashville!” he posted on social media.

Then he put together a smooth, powerful, high-speed routine that lifted the crowd long before Brown ended with a bang, then sat on the ice, soaking up the cheers.

Still, unable to match Malinin’s quads, Brown’s 100.84 points placed him fourth – with that smile still on his face anyway.

“For me, the only thing I knew was the reaction from the crowd, which was great to see them all standing,” he said. “And then the scores went up. But for me that’s what you can do at that point, put your best foot forward and skate your skate. I can only win my own game.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/figureskating/story/_/id/33021292/three-world-champion-skater-nathan-chen-breaks-own-short-program-record-us-figure-skating-championships The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos