Russia “disappointed” by US signals ahead of Geneva talks





Russian officials said on Jan. 9 they were “disappointed” by signals from Washington and Brussels on the eve of talks in Geneva, Switzerland.

Interfax and RIA news agencies quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying that Moscow was not optimistic about the approach of talks and that the United States was insisting on unilateral Russian concessions.

White House officials said US and Russian diplomats would likely have an “initial conversation” in Geneva on the evening of January 9 before holding their “main meeting” there on January 10.

The so-called Strategic and Security Dialogue in Geneva is to be followed by discussions between Russia and NATO members on January 12.

A meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) – which includes the United States, Ukraine and Russia – is scheduled for Vienna on January 13.

The series of meetings comes after a weeks-long standoff over Russian troop deployments near its border with Ukraine.

The Russian military build-up has raised fears that Moscow is planning a new incursion into Ukraine.

Russia seized and illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014 and supported pro-Russian separatists fighting government forces in eastern Ukraine.

In Washington, a senior White House official told reporters on January 8 that “there will be no firm commitment made in these talks.

But the official said US officials believe they can “at least explore the possibility of making progress with the Russians.”

“We will not know until we get to these conversations from tomorrow night whether Russia is ready to negotiate seriously and in good faith,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We come into these meetings with a sense of realism, not a sense of optimism.”

The White House official also said the United States was prepared to talk about reducing possible offensive missile deployments in Ukraine and limiting United States and NATO military exercises in Europe from there. ‘East.

But the official stressed that any agreement should be reciprocal and conditional on Russia removing threats against Ukraine.

The official also reiterated that no decision would be taken without the consent of Ukraine or NATO.

President Joe Biden has already assured Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States has no intention of deploying offensive missile systems in Ukraine.

“This is an area where we may be able to come to an agreement if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment,” the US official said.

Washington is also ready to discuss the possibility of reciprocal restrictions by the two sides on the size and scope of military exercises, including strategic bombers close to their respective territories and ground exercises.

Another White House official reiterated that the United States and its European partners would hit Russia hard with economic sanctions if it attacked Ukraine.

In addition to direct sanctions against Russian entities, the sanctions could include significant restrictions on US exports to Russia, including electronic components and software, and potentially foreign-manufactured products subject to US jurisdiction.

The US official also said Russia could be added to the most restrictive group of countries for export control purposes, placing it in a category with Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

Russia has demanded pledges that NATO will not expand further east and wants the alliance to reduce troop and weapon deployments in Eastern Europe.

The White House official said there was no chance the United States would reduce its military footprint or its commitments to its NATO allies.

With reports from Reuters, AP, AFP, Interfax and RIA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/us-russia-talks-ukraine-/31645760.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos