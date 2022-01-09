



The UK government has not established a way to measure whether post-Brexit plantation payments of £2.4 billion a year are providing value for money, and EU-style subsidies are failing to support UK farmers who are rapidly declining, according to Parliament’s Public According to the damn report of the work committee.

The Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has repeatedly missed its own milestones planned to unveil a new green payment system, a report released on Sunday said.

The department added that it acknowledged that, without further details, its own convictions about the plan could be seen as “blind optimism when it comes to farmers”.

The committee’s report, chaired by Labor MP Meg Hillier, follows a series of announcements by the Boris Johnson government on Environmental Land Management (ELM) initiatives being introduced in the UK to replace the EU’s common agricultural policy.

Ministers have drawn up three of the plans based on payments for environmental work, but agricultural groups have become increasingly outspoken about concerns about lack of detail.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, a Conservative MP, who serves as the committee’s vice-chairman, said: “We’ve known since 2016 we’re replacing the CAP, but we still don’t see a clear plan, goal or clear plan, goal or communication — in these billions of pounds, the land It fundamentally overhauls the way it is used and, more importantly, the way food is produced in this country.

“Farmers . . . It is simply wrong to say that the failure of Defra’s own business plan should undermine critical certainty in an important national sector.”

He warned of the risk of going out of business during the transition period, given that small and smallholder farms operating on “wafer-thin” margins generate typical annual net incomes of £22,800 per year without subsidies.

This means that “the average size of farms will increase and some of the environmental benefits of farms will increase. [the new system] You will lose,” said Clifton-Brown.

Farmers previously received so-called direct payments based on land area, but are at risk of losing half of this by 2024-25 as EU-style subsidies are phased out to prepare post-Brexit plans. According to official data, payments from grain, arable land, grazing livestock and mixed farms accounted for more than half of farm business income or net income in 2020-21, according to official data.

The committee also reflected farmers’ concerns about the potential unintended consequences of the new plan. In particular, it reflected that incentives to convert agricultural land to other uses, such as forestry, would increase food imports, effectively “exporting” the ecological impact of the food produced. For UK license plates.

Defra has not set any metrics or targets that would require payouts to contribute to the national goal of reaching “net zero” emissions by 2050 or provide value for money, the Commission said.

Dustin Benton, policy director at the charity Green Alliance, said without clarity on these goals, “the green Brexit promised by the government is increasingly obscured.”

Environment Minister George Eustice said: “Since the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016, farm incomes have improved significantly and there has never been a better time to improve the way farmers are rewarded.”

Tom Bradshaw, Vice President of the National Farmers’ Union, said:

