Is the United States Really Heading for a Second Civil War? | american politics





Joe Biden had spent a year hoping America could get back to normal. But last Thursday, the first anniversary of the murderous insurgency on the United States Capitol, the president finally recognized the full extent of the current threat to American democracy.

At this point we have to decide, Biden said in Statuary Hall, where rioters had swarmed a year earlier. What kind of nation are we going to be? Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as the norm?

This is a question many in America and beyond are asking now. In a deeply divided society, where even a national tragedy like January 6 has only driven people away, there are fears that today may just be the start of a wave of turmoil, conflict and domestic terrorism.

A large number of recent opinion polls show that a significant minority of Americans are comfortable with the idea of ​​violence against the government. Even the talk of a second American Civil War has shifted from fringe fantasy to the mainstream.

Is a civil war coming? was the headline of a New Yorker magazine article this week. Are we really facing a second civil war? landed the headline of a New York Times Friday column. Three retired U.S. generals wrote a recent Washington Post column warning that another coup attempt could lead to civil war.

The mere fact that such notions are entering the public domain shows that the once unthinkable has become thinkable, although some would argue that it remains firmly improbable.

The anxiety is fueled by resentment in Washington, where Bidens’ desire for bipartisanship has crashed into the radicalized Republican opposition. Presidents’ remarks Thursday I Won’t Let Anyone Put a Dagger at the Throat of Our Democracy seemed to recognize that there can be no status quo when one of America’s major parties has embraced authoritarianism.

History occupies an important place like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Statuary Hall to deal with the threat to American democracy. Photograph: Rex / Shutterstock

To illustrate this point, hardly any Republican attended the commemorations as the party seeks to rewrite history, re-qualifying the crowd that tried to overthrow Trump’s election defeat into martyrs fighting for democracy. Tucker Carlson, the conservative Fox News network’s most-watched host, declined to air any excerpts from Bidens’ speech, arguing that January 6, 2021 is barely considered a footnote historically because it failed to broadcast. really not much spent that day.

With the Trump cult more dominant than ever in the Republican Party and radical right-wing groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys on the march, some consider the threat to democracy greater now than it was. one year ago. Among those sounding the alarm is Barbara Walter, a political scientist at the University of California at San Diego, and author of a new book, How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them.

Walter previously served on the Political Instability Task Force, an advisory committee to the CIA, which had a model for predicting political violence in countries around the world, except the United States itself. same. Yet with the rise of Trump’s racist demagoguery, Walter, who has studied civil wars for 30 years, recognized telltale signs on his doorstep.

One was the emergence of a government that is neither fully democratic nor fully autocratic an anocracy. The other is a landscape evolving towards an identity politics where parties no longer organize themselves around a specific ideology or policies but along racial, ethnic or religious lines.

Walter told the Observer: In the 2020 election, 90% of the Republican Party was now white. On the task force, if we saw that in another multi-ethnic, multi-religious country that is based on a two-party system, that’s what we would call a super faction, and a super faction is particularly dangerous.

Even the darkest of pessimists do not predict a resumption of the Civil War of 1861-65 with a Blue Army and a Red Army engaged in pitched battles. It would be more like Northern Ireland and what Britain went through, where it’s more of an insurgency, Walter continued. It would probably be more decentralized than Northern Ireland because we have such a big country and there are so many militias all over the country.

Even the darkest of pessimists do not predict a resumption of the Civil War of 1861-65 with a Blue Army and a Red Army engaged in pitched battles. Photography: AP

They would turn to unconventional tactics, especially terrorism, maybe even a bit of guerrilla warfare, where they would target federal buildings, synagogues, places with large crowds. The strategy would be to intimidate and make the American public believe that the federal government is not capable of dealing with them.

A 2020 plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan, could be a sign of things to come. Walter suggests that opposition figures, moderate Republicans and judges deemed unfriendly could all become potential assassination targets.

I could also imagine situations where the militias, in conjunction with law enforcement in those areas, create small white ethno-states in areas where this is possible due to the way power is divided here in the states. -United. It certainly wouldn’t look like the Civil War of the 1860s.

Walter notes that most people tend to assume that civil wars are started by the poor or the oppressed. Not so. In the case of the Americas, this is a backlash from a white majority destined to become a minority around 2045, an eclipse symbolized by the election of Barack Obama in 2008.

The scholar explained: The groups that tend to start civil wars are the groups that were once politically dominant but are in decline. Either they have lost political power or they lose political power and they truly believe that the country is theirs by right and they are justified in using force to regain control because the system no longer works for them.

A year after the Jan. 6 uprising, the atmosphere on Capitol Hill remains toxic amid a collapse in civility, trust and shared standards. Several Republican members of Congress received threatening messages, including a death threat, after voting for an otherwise bipartisan infrastructure bill that Trump opposed.

Members of a militia group, including Michael John Null and Willam Grant Null, right, who have been indicted for their involvement in a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan, stand inside the Capitol building in Lansing in April 2020. Photo: Seth Herald / Reuters

The two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan.6 attack, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, face calls to be banned from their party. Democrat Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Muslim born in Somalia, has suffered Islamophobic abuse.

Yet Trump supporters argue that they are the ones who are fighting to save democracy. Last year, Congressman Madison Cawthorn from North Carolina said: If our electoral systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen, then it will lead to a place and it is bloodshed.

Last month Georgian MP Marjorie Taylor Greene, who lamented the treatment of defendants jailed on January 6 for their role in the attack, called for a nationwide divorce between the Blue and Red states. Democrat Ruben Gallego responded forcefully: there is no national divorce. Either you are for the Civil War or not. Just say it if you want a civil war and officially declare yourself a traitor.

There’s also the prospect of Trump running for president again in 2024. Republican-led states are imposing voter restriction laws calculated to favor the party as Trump’s loyalists seek to take over the organization. elections. A contested White House race could be an inflammatory cocktail.

James Hawdon, director of the Center for Peace Studies and Violence Prevention at Virginia Tech University, said: I hate to be alarmist, but the country is moving more and more towards violence, not violence. Another contested election could have serious consequences.

Although most Americans grew up taking its stable democracy for granted, it is also a society where violence is the norm and not the exception, from the genocide of Native Americans to slavery, from the civil war to the four assassinations. presidential elections, armed violence that kills 40,000 a year in a military-industrial complex that has killed millions of people abroad.

Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota, said: America is not used to violence. It is a very violent society and what we were talking about was giving violence an explicit political agenda. It’s kind of a terrifying new direction in America.

Although he does not currently foresee political violence becoming rampant, Jacobs agrees that such an outcome would also be very likely to resemble the unrest in Northern Ireland.

Belfast, 1976. Experts say the civil conflict in the United States would most likely resemble the unrest in Northern Ireland. Photograph: Alain Le Garsmeur Les Troubles Archive / Alamy

We would see these episodic and dispersed terrorist attacks, he added. The Northern Ireland model is the most dreaded one, frankly, because it doesn’t take a lot of people to do it and there are some very motivated and well-armed groups out there right now. The question is, did the FBI infiltrate them enough that they could knock them out before they launched a campaign of terror?

Of course, it doesn’t help in America that guns are prevalent. Anyone can get a gun and you have easy access to explosives. All of this feeds into the precarious situation we find ourselves in now.

Nothing, however, is inevitable.

Biden also used his speech to praise the 2020 election as the greatest demonstration of democracy in US history with a record over 150 million people voting despite a pandemic. False challenges to the outcome have been dismissed by what remains a robust justice system and scrutinized by what remains a vibrant civil society and media.

In a reality check, Josh Kertzer, a political scientist at Harvard University, tweeted: I know a lot of academics on Civil War, and very few of them think the United States is on the verge of a civil war.

And yet the assumption that it can’t happen here is as old as the policy itself. Walter interviewed many survivors about the preparations for the civil wars. What everyone said, whether they were in Baghdad, Sarajevo or Kiev, was that we didn’t see it coming, she recalls. In fact, we weren’t prepared to accept that something was wrong until we heard machine gun fire down the hill. And by then it was too late.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jan/09/is-the-us-really-heading-for-a-second-civil-war The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos