Best UK staycation destinations in 2022





With awe-inspiring coastlines, majestic mountain ranges and quaint villages, you can’t go wrong with a vacation here in England.

Weather can be bad and sunshine cannot be guaranteed, but there are some amazing places in the UK that you can visit without a passport.

Adventurers will love a trip to the Scottish Highlands, home to some of the highest mountains in the United States, while beach vacationers can explore the secluded cloves of Pembrokeshire.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are all covered below. Read on for inspiration and plan your staycation for next year.

Northumberland Bamberg Castle in Northumberland (Image: Andy Commins / Daily Mirror)

A county rich in history and scenic beauty, Northumberland has many hidden gems.

Its amazing beaches, with rolling sand dunes and secret bays, are some of the best-kept in the north.

Of course, the area is best known for its castle. Alnwick Castle will be familiar to Harry Potter fans, and it also has impressive gardens to explore.

Bamburgh Castle is perched on a dramatic hilltop right by the sea, and Lindisfarne Castle is on Holy Island, accessible only at low tide.

The area is also home to the Northumberland International Dark Sky Park, which has some of the largest night skies in Europe, making it ideal for stargazing.

Old Man of Storr in the Scottish Highlands on the Isle of Skye (Image: PA)

For the ultimate escape, the Scottish Highlands have everything from striking mountains to charming islands. The romantic scenery will take your breath away.

If you’re adventurous, climb Ben Nevis, Britain’s highest peak, and explore the surrounding Grampian Mountains.

Alternatively, head to the Isle of Skye, the largest island in the Inner Hebrides, where you’ll find dramatic vistas and unparalleled beauty such as the Neist Point Lighthouse.

Another site to check out while in the Highlands is the stunning freshwater lake Loch Ness, Scotland’s second largest and famous for the Loch Ness monster.

Northern Ireland Coast Causeway Giants Causeway (Image: Getty Images)

Head to Northern Ireland for a road trip along the rugged coastline that offers incredible views, stopping at some of the iconic sites.

Start your journey in Belfast, where you can learn about the city’s built Titanic. From there follow the route west towards Londonderry.

Places to watch out for are the Gobbins Cliff Path, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, Giants Causeway and Kinbane Castle.

Pembrokeshire Barafundle Bay, Stackpole, Pembrokeshire (Image: Getty Images)

Pembrokeshire is a must-see if you’re looking for beautiful scenery, amazing beaches and beautiful seaside towns.

The 186-mile Pembrokeshire Coast Path (or opt for a shorter section) offers stunning coastline views of impressive cliffs, rugged hills and secluded bays.

Soak up a bit of history with a visit to St David, England’s smallest town, named after the patron saint of Wales.

Or you might be enchanted by the turquoise waters of Blue Lagoon, an old slate mine flooded with saltwater.

Norfolk Horsey Windpump and Horsey Mere by Norfolk Broads (Image: Getty Images)

For a serene country getaway, Norfolk definitely promises to deliver. With miles of beaches and tranquil waterways, it’s perfect for a relaxing holiday.

Take a calm boat ride along the river that cuts through the countryside in Broads National Park and look for quaint windmills across the landscape.

At low tide, visit Holkham Bay, a stretch of golden sand that stretches for miles. Meanwhile, Blakeney Point is home to the largest seal colony in the UK.

The Chalk Cliffs of the Seven Sisters in East Sussex, South Downs National Park (Image: Adam Gerrard / Daily Mirror)

Devon and Cornwall always come to mind when you think of holidays in the South of England. But there is much more to explore along the southern coast.

South Downs National Park has beautiful rolling hills and magical woodlands. Check out Kingley Vale, home to some of England’s oldest trees.

Admire the breathtaking white cliffs of the Seven Sisters along the coastline. For a traditional seaside experience, Brighton offers rides, iconic piers and quaint shops.

