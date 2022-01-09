Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc win US title in pairs figure skating





Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc won their second pairs title at the US Figure Skating Championships and likely secured their first Olympic spot with it.

In Saturday’s free skate, Cain-Gribble and LeDuc increased their lead over Thursday’s short program, totaling 225.23 points to win by 15.36 over Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson. It was considered a duel for an Olympic place between these two teams.

Cain-Gribble and LeDuc had only one significant error between two programs Cain-Gribble doubling a triple Salchow planned side by side in the free. Everything else was spot on.

A huge weight has been lifted, Cain-Gribble told USA Network.

The United States has two Olympic spots in pairs, but 2021 national champions Alexa Knierimand Brandon Frazier appear likely to take the other by petition. They withdrew the day before the nationals after Frazier contracted the coronavirus.

National Championships are not Olympic Trials. A selection committee meets later Saturday night to decide on the two American pairs, taking into account results dating back to the 2021 US Championships. Olympic pairs teams are expected to be announced Sunday morning.

Cain-Gribble, 26, and LeDuc, 31, won the U.S. title in 2019 and then fell to fourth and third in the past two seasons. They have competed at the national championships ranked second among American pairs this season, behind Knierim and Frazier.

We have created a very solid body of work for this competition, said LeDuc. We were hoping that everything we were doing here was confirmation of that, and there is still more of it left with us.

This despite the fact that Cain-Gribble is battling the long-term effects of contracting the coronavirus in the summer. She was briefly in a hospital and later learned that she had developed asthma from the virus and started using an inhaler daily for training.

Cain-Gribble is ready for his first Olympics, a decade after winning the junior silver medal in the United States in singles. She considered retiring in 2016, after placing 14th at the senior national singles championships for a second year in a row. Instead, she gave couples another shot, where she won an American junior title in 2011 before focusing on singles.

LeDuc, third at the 2011 Junior Nationals in pairs with a different partner, can now become the first non-binary athlete to publicly compete in a Winter Olympics.

We want to dedicate these performances and this title to all the people who have been told they don’t belong, Cain-Gribble said. In 2016, I thought my Olympic dream would never come true.

Calalang and Johnson won silver at the national championships for the third consecutive year, after Calalang fell hard on a pitch during the warm-up minutes before their faulty free skate. Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofa won bronze.

It’s been 20 years since an American duo finished in the top five at the Olympics, and 34 years since the last medal. Knierim and Frazier are the best Americans in the world rankings, seventh this season among the teams expected in Beijing.

Russian and Chinese pairs are expected to take the place of Olympic medals.

