Coronavirus: Should the UK make vaccination compulsory? | Vaccines and Immunizations





In Italy, vaccination against COVID-19 is now compulsory for people over the age of 50. Christlike movements are being considered. In France, where a record number of positive cases have occurred, President Emmanuel Macron has also said he wants to upset those who have not been vaccinated, and Austria is considering a law to make the vaccine compulsory for all citizens. In contrast, in the UK, Boris Johnson is only accusing Dr. Anti-Dr.

But is that enough? Should the UK take stronger action against those who refuse to vaccinate? After all, this is a virus that threatens to overwhelm the NHS. As doctors continue to point out, hospital beds are filled with severe coronavirus patients who are currently unvaccinated. So, should the vaccine against Covid be mandatory for all individuals, not just certain work environments?

When is the corona vaccine compulsory?

Most UK scientists believe that an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated will boost efforts to limit hospitalizations for serious coronavirus complications. However, many question whether it is wise to do so by making vaccination compulsory. The issue was summarized by antivirus expert Peter English.

People who are not vaccinated are much more likely to get sick and consume disproportionate health care resources. He told the Observer that a single case of Covid-19 requiring hospitalization in the ICU could clog beds that could be used for many important surgeries. However, unlike Italy, this is not recommended as the backlash that may arise from compulsory vaccinations, which is not our culture, can mean that far fewer people come for vaccinations.

What are the essential vaccines in the UK?

The answer is simple, says Professor Helen Bedford, a child health expert at University College London. Vaccines are not compulsory in the UK. We recommend people get certain vaccines and advise parents to vaccinate their children against certain diseases, but we don’t enforce it by law. In fact, the only vaccine we have ordered in the UK was smallpox, and the legislation enforcing its use was repealed in the 1940’s.

However, in other countries there are more traditions of compulsory vaccination. For example, Italy currently has a total of 10 essential vaccines.

Unvaccinated people are more likely to get sick and consume disproportionate health care resources. PHOTOGRAPH BY David Levene/The Guardian

What effect did the omicron variant, thought to be easier to catch but less likely to cause serious illness, have?

This is a key question, said Marie Juancic, a psychologist at the University of Essex. I believe Omicron is changing everything. People feel a little safer with it. It can spread really quickly, but its severity is perceived to be lower. People are much more concerned about the severity of the disease and less about the contagiousness of the virus that causes disease.

This point is supported by Simon Williams, a psychologist at the University of Swansea. Now, the perception that Omicrons are milder is widespread and many have taken it to mean that they don’t have to worry and don’t adjust their behavior, he said.

A particularly problematic issue was the introduction of a booster vaccine last month, aided by the public, hoping not to disrupt the festive season with the virus. The fact that these risks have disappeared may have removed some of the desire to opt for a vaccine, Williams added. One of the things we found is a factor we call variant fatigue. This is what people translate as: Oh, let’s start over. This is a new variant. This is what viruses do. We must go on with our lives. Not good from a public health standpoint.

So, how can we improve the COVID-19 vaccination rate?

An important issue, Bedford said, is to distinguish between stubborn anti-vaxxers and those who remain skeptical of vaccinations. Coming together is genuinely worrying, but you miss the opportunity to convince people who can change their minds and get vaccinated.

It takes time and resources, but we need to reach out to people who fall into this latter category. Some GPs have called and talked to all unvaccinated patients, which has proven to be effective. But it’s hard work. You do not have to be a doctor, you may be a religious or community leader.

To be sure, in my experience, you can actually encourage people to get vaccinated very often if you sit down with someone you suspect and hear what their concerns are and respond appropriately. To be sure, I don’t think we should make or think about making vaccines mandatory.

