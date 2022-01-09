U.S. economy shows strength as 2022 dawns, but pandemic threatens future





WASHINGTON

In early 2022, most metrics show the U.S. economy is booming, with unemployment nearing record lows and demand for goods pushing imports from the rest of the world up.

On Friday, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in December, even as the economy produced a smaller-than-expected increase of 199,000 new jobs. The report came a day after the Commerce Department announced that U.S. imports in November rose 4.6% from the previous month to $ 304.4 billion.

The rising level of imports contributed to a trade deficit of $ 80.2 billion for the month, which is close to the record of $ 81.4 billion set in September. While a large trade deficit is viewed as negative by many, especially former President Donald Trump, who went to great lengths to close the gap between imports and exports, economists say it indicates a US economy leading the global recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.

When we do better than everyone else, we get a bigger trade deficit, said economist Gary Hufbauer, senior researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

The United States as an economic engine

It’s a popular misconception that a trade deficit is a sign of bad economic times in the United States, Hufbauer told VOA. Not at all. It is an indicator of good times in the United States, compared to other countries. And that is exactly where we are at. We are doing very well against other countries, so the dollar tends to be stronger, that tends to increase the trade deficit, because the demand is higher.

The benefits of a strong American economy are being felt around the world, as other countries find American consumers eager to buy their products.

FILE – People walk past the New York Stock Exchange in the New York Financial District on March 23, 2021.

China, as usual, was the largest net recipient of the US trade deficit, selling US consumers $ 28.4 billion more than it bought. The United States also recorded a large trade deficit with other trading partners, including the European Union, at $ 19.4 billion; Mexico, at $ 11 billion; Germany, at $ 6.1 billion; and Canada at $ 5.4 billion.

The United States has a trade surplus with only a few partners. The largest is a surplus of $ 4.5 billion with all of Central and South America. The only other surpluses of $ 1 billion or more are with Hong Kong, at $ 1.6 billion, and Brazil, at $ 1.0 billion.

Job growth continues

The Ministry of Labor’s monthly employment report, released on Friday, tells a similar story of an economy that continues to demonstrate a strong recovery from the pandemic recession. The 199,000 figure for December was lower than expected, but contributed to an average of around 537,000 jobs per month throughout 2021.

In total, the unemployment rate fell from 6.4% at the start of the year to 3.9% in December.

The fall in unemployment is not entirely attributable to the growth in employment. Millions of American workers have left the workforce, in large part because of the pandemic. This means that even though the unemployment rate is low, there are still about 3.6 million fewer workers in the United States than there were in the months before the start of the pandemic.

FILE – Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on November 10, 2021 in Oakland, California.

We still have a way to go in terms of absorbing the workforce and people who have left the workforce, as well as population growth, but it’s certainly a positive sign, said Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, a Washington think tank.

On a darker note, the report found that when it comes to jobs, the economic recovery has not been evenly distributed. From November to December, the unemployment rate for black Americans fell from 6.1% to 6.5%. The problem is particularly acute among black women, who face an unemployment rate of 5.6% – double the rate for white women.

Omicron is a wild card

What the most recent economic data cannot tell us yet is how well the burgeoning omicron variant of the coronavirus has had on employment in the United States. The Labor Department uses a benchmark week each month to calculate the number of jobs, and the benchmark week in December was unusually early, encompassing December 5 to 11, before the omicron push began in earnest.

Most of it happened in the second half of the month, Gould told VOA. So that is really not reflected at all here. On February 4th, when the January data comes out, I’m sure we’ll see a pretty big impact, hopefully short-lived, but probably a significant impact on the job market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-economy-shows-strength-entering-2022-but-pandemic-clouds-future/6388798.html

