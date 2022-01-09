Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





This is a compilation of the main news we will cover on Sunday.

1. Liz Truss: The EU will not use Article 16 if it does not agree to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Liz Truss will claim on Sunday that the UK will unilaterally reconsider its post-Brexit deal with Northern Ireland if it fails to reach a solution negotiated with the EU.

In her first intervention as Boris Johnson’s new Brexit negotiator, the foreign secretary, writing for The Telegraph, said the Article 16 safeguards provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol were explicitly designed. Island of Ireland. Read the full story.

2. Boris Johnson Avoids Standard Investigation of Downing Street Apartment Renovation

The Telegraph understands that Boris Johnson has been told by the Congressional Standards Commissioner for the redecoration of his Downing Street apartment he will avoid a potentially damaging investigation.

Whitehall sources said Catherine Stone, who monitors the conduct of Congressman at 10 Street last week, decided not to launch a new investigation, following a separate investigation completed by Lord Geidt, an independent adviser to the Election Commission and Secretary’s interests. He said he had been informed of the decision. Read the full story.

3. The UK faces a shortage of surgeons due to a lack of graduate qualifications due to canceled surgeries.

The UK is facing a shortage of fully qualified surgeons as more than a million elective surgeries for which trainees would have gained valuable experience have been lost due to the pandemic, the Telegraph may reveal.

The latest data seen by The Telegraph shows that the number of monthly elective jobs involving trainees has decreased by more than 50% in some specialties compared to pre-coronavirus levels. Read the full story.

4. Green payments to farmers can lead to large increases in food prices.

An overhaul of payments to farmers designed to help the UK achieve its net-zero target, according to the influential Commons Council, could lead to significant increases in food prices and even some shortages.

The government’s plan to replace EU agricultural subsidies with plans to reward farmers for environmental protection is based on blind optimism and will leave the UK dependent on imports, the Public Accounts Commission concluded in a report. Read the full story.

5. Duchess of Cambridge on her 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge painted four generations of royal women for a monumental photo commemorating their 40th birthday that summarizes the family’s past, present and future.

The Duchess, who celebrates her milestone birthday on Sunday, posed for a series of images for the National Portrait Gallery, using art history education to help curate her images for posterity. Read the full story.



