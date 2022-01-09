Madison Chock and Evan Bates Win Ice Dance Title at US Figure Skating Championships; Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc in Pairs Program





NASHVILLE, Tenn. –Madison Chock and Evan Bates knew from the crowd response that Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, their close friends and longtime rivals, had put on an almost flawless performance at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

It took a fascinating and out of this world spectacle to answer it.

With Chock portraying an alien in high fashion and his real-life partner Bates an astronaut, the couple made their way through a medley of French electronic duo Daft Punk to claim a career-high 227.37 points – and a standing ovation – and win their third national championship on Saturday night.

“It was a really tough set of circumstances to skate last knowing that Zach and Maddie had skated well,” said Bates. “We really relied on our training. We worked hard to be as prepared as possible for this time in our career, knowing that this is incredibly important. It came through tonight.”

Indeed, Chock and Bates did just enough to fend off defending champions Hubbell and Donohue, who had a career-best score of 225.59 in their last national championship appearance. When he came to a heartfelt conclusion, the two fell to the frozen surface inside the Bridgestone Arena in an embrace so warm it could have easily melted the ice.

“We wanted to end our career here at the US Championships with a performance that felt fully present,” said Hubbell, “and we were both very happy with the way we skated tonight. We knew we were there. were happy with what we did there. “

Chock and Bates traded the national title with Hubbell and Donohue for years, and now they will take their rivalry to the Beijing Olympics. Both are considered medal contenders there. This will be the third consecutive trip for Chock and Bates, and a fourth overall record for Bates, who competed in the 2010 Winter Games with his former partner Emily Samuelson.

“I think the perspective on everything has changed a lot over the past four years. The past two years in particular the way the world has been turned upside down,” Bates said. “It’s just a constant reminder to be grateful for what we have.”

Kaitlin Hawayak and Jean-Luc Baker put on their own free dance performance, overtaking Caroline Green and Michael Parsons in third place and possibly giving them third place on the U.S. team for Beijing.

“It’s never been a direct trip here for us in the past four years,” Hawayak said. “I think Jean-Luc and I leaned on each other more than ever, and we found such deep trust in each other through the challenges and obstacles that we overcame. “

Earlier in the night, Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc laid out a dazzling pair program that Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson couldn’t match to claim the national title and a likely berth at the Olympics next month.

The other place could go to Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who were forced to step down after testing positive for COVID-19 even before the nationals started. Knierim and Frazier were the big favorites of the week.

“I don’t have a lot of words,” said Cain-Gribble, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 last summer. “We’ve visualized that moment so many times and having done a performance like that, and the whole week like that has been – it’s just surreal.”

Cain-Gribble and LeDuc led Calalang and Johnson by two points after their short program, and the 2019 champions pulled off everything from an opening triple twist to an incredible death spiral to finish with 225.23 points .

This placed them well ahead of Calalang and Johnson, who couldn’t overcome three early mistakes in their free skate to finish second with 209.87 points, which likely shattered their Olympic dream. Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov finished third.

“The way it was explained to us is that the focus is a lot more on the nationals, but they still take the whole season into account,” said Johnson. “You can have an amazing season, win two Grand Prix and a medal in the Grand Prix final and then come to the national championships and get third place, a fluke or something like that. I think that should weigh on you. the problem. Good system. “

As usual this week, there were more positive COVID-19 tests on Saturday: male contestant William Hubbart and ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov had to withdraw. They joined two-time US champion Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and reigning pairs champions Knierim and Frazier in taking at least part of the competition away.

Like Knierim and Frazier, Liu asked American figure skating for a place in Beijing. She was chosen by a committee on Saturday with new American champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen, who will compete in her second Olympics.

“I’ve always been training for this moment,” Liu said, adding that she was feeling good health wise, “and I’m really happy (with) the decisions I made, because apparently they were all pretty good. I’m here right now. “

Also make good decisions? Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou.

Chen began the pursuit of his sixth straight national title by setting a record 115.39 points during his short quad-tackle program. Zhou followed with a personal best 112.78 points which included a quad lutz-triple toe curl. Free skate is Sunday.

“It’s up there,” Chen said, when asked how his schedule and other men’s routines stack up historically. “There have been some incredible performances in the history of skating. I can’t say it’s final, but certainly in my career it’s one of the few.”

