Nathan Chen returns to old schedule, sets new record, leads US champions – OlympicTalk





Already off to a good start for a second Olympic team, Nathan Chen is now off to a sixth national title by winning the short program at the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships.

Chen broke his own 2020 event record of 114.13 with a short program score of 115.39 on Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

And we had to go back to an old program to do it.

The three-time world champion hit the headlines at the start of that 2021-22 Olympic season when his undefeated three-year streak ended at Skate America. He finished fourth after the short program and third overall in Las Vegas, where he launched new programs for the season, including a short film for Benjamin Clementines Eternity and Nemesis.

NATIONAL FIGURE SKATING: Broadcast schedule | Full results

He returned to the top step of the podium at Skate Canada the following week to start what will likely be another winning streak, but for this week, Chen returned to his 2019-20 season schedules: a short film by Charles Aznavours version La Bohme and his acclaimed Elton John medley for free.

I’m really happy with these shows, and that’s why it’s great to be able to have such amazing choreographers consistently giving me great shows, so it’s easy to go back and go through all the work that she’s got. did with me, Chen said, referring to Shae-Lynn Bourne, who choreographed his program La Bohme. This is the one I was very close to and attached to, so this was the best opportunity to try it again.

So far, Chen has not specified what programs he plans to use for the Beijing Winter Olympics in less than a month.

Succeeding in his jumps, which on Saturday included a quadruple flip, triple axel, quad lutz-triple toe combo, also didn’t hurt when trying to restart that streak.

The lutz has been a little tricky for me this season so I’m glad I got to pull it off, Chen told Andrea Joyce on the show.

If Chen continues this success in free skating on Sunday, he will score his sixth American title, joining just three other men Roger Turner, Dick Button, Todd Eldredge to achieve the feat and making him the first in 70 years to do so consecutively.

His compatriot 2018 Olympian, Vincent Zhou, however, gives him his money’s worth.

The 2019 world bronze medalist set a new personal best five points with his score of 112.78 for Josh Grobans Vincent (Starry, Starry Night), which he retained from last season.

Zhou, who less than a year ago was 25th at the world championships and failed even to qualify for free skating, has won a medal in all four competitions this season, including a victory at Skate America. .

The margin of 2.61 points between the first and the second is particularly narrow. Chen led after the short program for all of his US championship wins, but his margins on the second skater previously ranged from 6.13 to 17.72 points.

It’s amazing that you can have such strong American competitors, especially heading into the Olympics, and knowing no matter who succeeds you have a really strong team there, Chen said.

Note also the athlete currently in a position to win the bronze medal: Ilia Malinin. The 2019 US rookie bronze medalist has not competed at a US championship since due to injury.

At just 17, he erased his personal best of 13.7 for a score of 103.46 points.

Jason Brown, 2014 Olympic bronze medalist in the team event who, for much of that Olympic quad, is expected to take third place in the US Olympic with Chen and Zhou, is just behind in fourth with 100.84 points for its Sinnerman program.

Brown arrived in Nashville less than 24 hours before the men’s competition, after a hectic 33 hours of travel that included five canceled flights, four airline changes, three airports, two countries, one night in Atlanta and a rental car.

Later Saturday, Madison Chock and Evan Bates won their third national ice dance title. More information on this competition here.

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc won the title as a couple and likely clinched an Olympic berth. More here.

