



The free expedited tests people are encouraged to use at home could end in weeks, a Westminster source told The Sunday Times.

“It’s hard to imagine it would be any less helpful in trying to live with Covid,” Sturgeon tweeted.

A British government minister rejected these claims this morning, claiming that the government is committed to testing as part of a plan to combat the coronavirus.

Sources claimed that the free side-flow test could be finished in a few weeks.

The report said the free side-flow test, which cost the UK government $6 billion, could no longer go on. According to reported proposals, free testing is only available to people with symptoms and high-risk settings such as nursing homes, hospitals and schools. The test made it free to everyone in April in places like pharmacies.

The report, citing a senior Whitehall source, said: I don’t think we are in a world where we can continue to provide free side-flow testing to everyone. It’s less testing, but it’s more likely to move to a scenario where you have the ability to increase testing if needed, such as in winter.

Health experts and government officials have urged people to get a lateral flow test at least twice a week and just before hanging out with people outside of their families.

Westminster Vaccine Minister and current education minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said he “disapproved” the story that testing could be restricted.

Covid: How accurate is the lateral flow test? What does test sensitivity mean?

“This is absolutely not where they are,” he said in a TV interview this morning.

When asked if he had plans to stop free lateral flow testing, Zahawi said, “Absolutely not.”

Ms Sturgeon said: If the UK government is really considering this (@scotgov certainly didn’t sign it) then it’s completely wrong. It’s hard to imagine so much that would be less helpful in our efforts to live with Covid.

She said the mandated government should look at how it can continue to finance tests without the support of the UK government.

She added: “The exam is so important that you should consider continuing funding, but then it will come out of your existing budget. There is more evidence that the current UK funding rules are not fit for purpose.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: The proposal that the UK government is now considering scrapping free side flow tests is risky and frankly mind-boggling. We continue to see the UK government closing its eyes to the realities of the pandemic. So the proposal was sadly believable and, of course, caused considerable public concern.

Lateral flow testing is an important part of stopping the spread of Covid 19 and allowing us to live more normal lives than in previous stages of the pandemic. It is now important that the Conservative government promise to continue funding free side-flow tests for everyone for as long as necessary. This confidence is very important given the widely reported and highly concerned considerations.

